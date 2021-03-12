Art contest
LANSING — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission of Mid-Michigan invites adults to enter the MLK Holiday Art Contest. The theme is “Out of the mountains of despair, a stone of hope.” Select submissions are displayed at the MSU Broad Art Lab in April. Entries are due by 1 p.m. March 12. Questions: eebam@msu.edu. mlkmidmichigan.com/scholarships
Student concertINTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Arts Academy Singer-Songwriters perform at 7:30 p.m. March 13. The virtual show is free at live.interlochen.org.
CD sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Friends of Traverse Area District Library offers the Random Bag of Jazz sale. Each bag is $10 and includes 10 jazz CDs. Order at tadl.org/friends for pick up at the main library.
Battle of the Books ChampionshipTRAVERSE CITY — The Battle of the Books Grand Traverse Championship is March 14. Local fourth and fifth graders finish their quiz competition at 2 p.m. Author Shelley Pearsall honors the winners and gives a presentation at 3 p.m. The public may virtually attend by registering at nationalwritersseries.org.
Painting exhibition
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery shows the exhibition “Undomesticating” from March 15 through April 15. View Melonie Steffes’ paintings online or at the gallery.
STEM program availableTRAVERSE CITY — TCAPS invites area eighth graders to apply for the SCI-MA-TECH program until March 15. The four-year program includes science, math, technology and advanced placement courses. It is offered at Traverse City West Senior High and Central High schools. tcaps.net/sci-ma-tech
Call for artistsLUDINGTON — Ludington Area Center for the Arts invites visual artists to apply for the abstract exhibition “Expressing the Inexpressible.” Submissions are accepted March 16-26, and the show is displayed in April. Entry fee is $5 per piece. Contact: 231-845-2787.
Virtual holiday eventCADILLAC — The Northern Lights Irish Dancers present a virtual St. Patrick’s Day Spectacular March 17 via Facebook and YouTube. This performance is family friendly. View the show through March 21.
Resource gains partnershipINTERLOCHEN — artBright, a local peer-to-peer resource, recently formed a community impact partnership with Reining Liberty Ranch. artBright plans to donate accessible art kits to its partner, which will use them for veteran and community support programs. People can donate to the Community Impact Fundraiser through GoFundMe.
Reading programBELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library participates in the Great Michigan Read. Read “What the Eyes Don’t See” by Mona Hanna-Attisha and join the Facebook discussion at 1 p.m. March 18-19. The author gives a Zoom presentation at 5 p.m. March 21. Participants may ask questions. The book is available at the library. Contact: 231-533-8814.
Rug class
ELK RAPIDS — The Amvets Post hosts a rug-making class at 5:30 p.m. March 18. Cost is $25 per person and includes supplies. Contact: 231-264-5182.
Youth arts awards
PETOSKEY — Crooked Tree Arts Center accepts applications for its Youth Arts Scholarship until April 15. Awards are open to graduating high school seniors in Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Kalkaska, Emmet, Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties. Students must be interested in studying performing arts, dance, music, visual arts or theater. Up to four, $1,000 scholarships are available. Submit applications to high school counselor offices, or mail to CTAC at 461 E. Mitchell St. in Petoskey, MI 49770.
Leelanau scholarships
CEDAR — The Ed and Irene Fleis Education Fund offers $1,100 scholarships to students in Leelanau County or with Leelanau lineage. The Cedar-Maple City Lions Club scholarship committee will notify 65 winners by mail or email. Applications are due April 30 at fleiseducation.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.