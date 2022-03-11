Interactive play
INTERLOCHEN — The Lego Creation and STEAM Saturday is open from 10 a.m. to noon March 12 and 19 at Interlochen Public Library. Play with Legos and explore science, technology, engineering, art and math kits.
Can collection
TRAVERSE CITY — NAMI hosts another can and bottle collection starting at noon March 12 at Family Fare on Eighth Street. Returnables are collected to raise money for the local organization.
Library event
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library hosts the MiLibraryQuest Mystery Edition 2022 at 2 p.m. March 12 via Zoom.
Participants help solve a fictional mystery. Register at https://bit.ly/3t0T5u0, or call 231-533-8814.
Ballet theater
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Ballet Theatre presents “Song of Wyoming” at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 12 at the Dennos Museum Center.
Seats are $20 per adult and $12 per student or senior. Contact: 231-995-1055.
Celtic concert
GRAYLING — Blackthorn performs Celtic tunes at 7 p.m. March 12 at AuSable Artisan Village. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Purchase at ticketstripe.com/BlackthornAAV or call 989-745-6096.
Nighttime show
TRAVERSE CITY — Singer-songwriter Jabo Bihlman performs at 9 p.m. March 12 at Encore 201, 201 E. Front St. Cost is $15 at mynorthtickets.com.
Oil painting course
LUDINGTON — Justin David Gustafson leads oil painting classes from 1-4 p.m. Sundays at Ludington Area Center for the Arts. High school students and adults may participate for $40 each or $35 for LACA members. Supplies are included.
Register at ludingtonartscenter.square.site.
Battle of the Books
TRAVERSE CITY — Battle of the Books begins at 2 p.m. March 13 at City Opera House. Fourth and fifth graders compete in this book-based quiz.
Author Jack Cheng joins the finale to crown the 2022 champions and speak to young readers in attendance.
Virtual reservations are available through the National Writers Series website.
Reading challenge
INTERLOCHEN — Mission Possible: Read! begins March 14 at Interlochen Public Library. Adults and teens can find a new book or author to read. Read a book and enter a prize drawing.
Art displayed
TRAVERSE CITY — The group exhibition “Love Language” is displayed through March 14 at Higher Art Gallery. The facility is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Theater auditions
GRAYLING — Auditions for “Steel Magnolias” begin at 7 p.m. March 14 and 16 at AuSable Artisan Village. RSVP to jomarieleone2661@gmail.com.
Young writers sought
PETOSKEY — Crooked Tree Arts Center seeks applicants for its annual Young Writers Exposition. The event is open to elementary, middle and high school students in the Char-Em ISD area or home-schoolers in Charlevoix and Emmet counties. Submit one work of poetry or prose, or one of each.
Teachers or parents should submit entries before 5 p.m. March 25. Questions: kate@crookedtree.org.
Art camp
TRAVERSE CITY — Arts for All of Northern Michigan hosts the “Happy Camper Days Summer Camp” in July. Weekday sessions go from 9 a.m. to noon and include accessible arts education. Register through Facebook or artsforallnmi.org.
