Stadium concert tickets
TRAVERSE CITY — Bert Kreischer’s Fully Loaded Comedy Festival is June 22 at Turtle Creek Stadium.
The show also features Tiffany Haddish, Big Jay Oakerson, Jay Pharoah, Chad Daniels and Fortune Feimster. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. March 10 at fullyloadedfestival.com.
Library activities
INTERLOCHEN — Lego Creation and STEAM Saturday goes from 10 a.m. to noon March 11 and 18 at Interlochen Public Library.
Play with Legos and STEAM kits without checking them out.
Sculpture making
NORTHPORT — Tina Greco leads the “Small Sculpture, Vases, Trays and Tiles” class from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 11 and 25 at Northport Arts Association.
Participants hand-build items from clay. Pieces are later fired and glazed. Cost is $100 for NAA members, $110 for others at northportartsassociation.org.
Ballet shows
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Ballet Theatre performs “Scenes from A Park” at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 11 at the Dennos Museum Center. Admission is $20 per adult, $15 per student at MyNorthTickets.com. More details: 231-929-2787.
Library fundraiser
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library host a pizza fundraiser from 4-9 p.m. March 11-12 at Cicero’s Pizza. Order a gift certificate or pizza from the eatery, and 25% of sales go to the library. Call 231-276-6324 to order.
Beer and wine event
GAYLORD — The annual Michigan Beer and Wine Festival is set from 6-9 p.m. March 11 at Treetops Resort. Price is $45 per adult and includes 10 tasting tickets and a souvenir glass. Additional tasting tickets can be purchased at event registration. www.treetops.com/events/michigan-beer-wine-festival/
Porter performs
CADILLAC — Singer-songwriter Willy Porter is in concert at 7 p.m. March 11 at the Elks Lodge. Admission is $10 per student and $20 per adult at MyNorthTickets.com.
Canvas workshop
PETOSKEY — Area artist Molly McCarthy leads a painting class at 2:30 p.m. March 12 at The Katydid. Create a mandala canvas. Supplies are included with admission.
Register at grandpashorters.com or call 231-758-1030.
Call for young writers
PETOSKEY — Crooked Tree Arts Center seeks applicants for its annual Young Writers Exposition.
The event is open to elementary, middle and high school students in the Char-Em ISD area or home-schoolers in Charlevoix and Emmet counties. Submit one work of poetry or prose, or one of each from 10 a.m. March 13 to 5 p.m. March 25. Questions: 231-347-4337; boxoffice@crookedtree.org.
Crafts group meets
INTERLOCHEN — The Wool Crafting and Needlework group meets from 1-4 p.m. March 14 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring materials and work on a project.
Art proposals accepted
TRAVERSE CITY — SEEDS invites people to submit proposals for the Environmental Art Fellow by March 15.
The fellowship will run at least four months between May 1 and Sept. 30 at Historic Barns Park. To learn more, contact jennifer@ecoseeds.org.
Summer class signup
EAST JORDAN — Raven Hill Discovery Center offers summer classes for ages 5-14.
Morning and afternoon sessions cover science, history and art from June to August. Questions: 231-536-3369; info@miravenhill.org.
Summer concert tickets
PETOSKEY — Blood, Sweat and Tears performs at 8 p.m. July 21 at Bay View. Tickets are available at bva.booktix.com. Questions: chris@bayviewassociation.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.