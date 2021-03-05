Call for art
TRAVERSE CITY — Sanctuary Handcrafted Goods seeks art to display on the walls of the Mercato at Grand Traverse Commons. Emerging artists are invited to submit three to five photos and a biography to fineart@sanctuarytc.com.
TSO Tots
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library hosts the TSO Tots program at 11 a.m. March 6 via Zoom. Hear a story, listen to a performance and engage in movement. Traverse Symphony Orchestra presents this monthly music program for families with preschoolers. Registration: https://tinyurl.com/25qg7xfx.
Film entries accepted
SAULT STE. MARIE — The Soo Film Festival accepts submissions for the Sept. 15-19 event. Films are expected to show at the Soo Theatre and Bayliss Public Library. Register for free from March 8 to April 4. Selections are announced in July. Films of all genres are accepted at soofilmfestival.org.
Celtic music event
SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College’s Humankind Series continues at 7 p.m. March 9 via Zoom. Brian McClure performs Celtic music and tells stories. Contact: humankind@westshore.edu.
Story hour
INTERLOCHEN — Miss Ann leads Preschool Story Hour at 11 a.m. every Wednesday through Zoom. Craft supplies are available to pick up at Interlochen Public Library. Meeting ID: 876 3279 3456, Password: storyhour.
Stories for adults
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library offers Sensory Story Time for adults with special needs at 10 a.m. March 12. The program is presented through Zoom. Call 231-533-8814 or email bellairelibrary@gmail.com for the link.
Girls Crafting Weekend
BELLAIRE — Applesauce Inn Bed and Breakfast hosts Girls Crafting Weekend March 12-13. Enjoy wine and snacks Friday night. Create a bunny board and enjoy refreshments Saturday night at The Flying Pig. The class is $50 per person and includes materials. More details: 231-533-6448.
Online bookstore
BELLAIRE — Friends of the Library hosts a virtual bookstore through the Bellaire Public Library website. Browse used texts to pick up at the library. Cash not accepted. Questions: 231-533-8814; bellairelibrary@gmail.com.
Poetry book release
TRAVERSE CITY — Fleda Brown, of Traverse City, plans to release her newest poetry book “Flying Through A Hole in the Storm” this March. A virtual book launch is set March 18. Readers can preorder the text through Ohio University Press. Paperback is $17.95. A video introduction is available at https://vimeo.com/470297935.
Call for artists
LANSING — LAFCU invites Michigan artists to submit works to the “Act with Love and Equality” initiative by March 31. The credit union will share 10 designs on billboards and social media platforms. Artists must depict one of these words in any medium: love, humanity, empathy, change, peace, kind, heal, hope, equal or one or unity. Applicants do not need to be members of LAFCU. lafcu.com/loveandequality
Painting exhibition
FRANKFORT — Oliver Art Center displays local artists’ works through April 9. The exhibition features Traverse City painters Steve Cattin and Nick Walsh along with wood sculpture by Stewart A. McFerran, of Benzie County. An online tour of the exhibition is available at oliverart.org. This show is sponsored by Betsie River Campsite.
