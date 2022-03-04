Paper exhibition
ALDEN — Beth Shuster’s paper works are displayed through March 30 at Alden District Library.
Craft class
INTERLOCHEN — The Mini Wool and Button Craft Class begins at 11 a.m. March 5 at Interlochen Public Library.
Participants may bring buttons to use in a project. Other materials are provided. Contact: 231-276-6767.
Free puppet show
GLEN ARBOR — A free puppet show starts at 1 p.m. March 5 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. Stay after to create characters with paper materials.
Children must be with an adult. Register at glenarborart.org.
Reading discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library hosts the NEA Big Read discussion at 2 p.m. March 5 at the library and via Zoom.
The featured text is “An American Sunrise: Poems” by Joy Harjo.
Magic show
GAYLORD — A family-friendly magic show begins at 6 p.m. March 5 at Otsego Resort.
Tickets are $10 each at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 989-732-5181.
Cancer fundraiser
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Arts Academy student Neenah Fuste organized the “Music for Hope” concert at 7:30 p.m. March 5 at the Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall. IAA faculty and students perform.
The program is also streamed at interlochen.org. Admission is free, but attendees are encouraged to donate to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Singer-songwriter concert
TRAVERSE CITY — The Dennos Museum Center presents Detroit singer-songwriter Thornetta Davis at 8 p.m. March 5 in Milliken Auditorium. Attendees are required to wear face masks during the Dennos Concert Series. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $20 at dennosmuseum.org.
TSO event
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Symphony Orchestra and Interlochen Public Radio present “Where the Wild Strings Are” at 3 p.m. March 6 at City Opera House. Kids are encouraged to wear animal-themed costumes and enjoy music, art and dance. Admission is free.
Sextet performs
SUTTONS BAY — Kennedy’s Kitchen performs Irish music at 4 p.m. March 6 at the Bay Community Theatre. The sextet is from South Bend, Indiana.
Tickets are $25 at thebaytheatre.com.
Weekly kids’ activities
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts interactive programs for preschool and elementary students each week. Activity schedule:
- Kid’s Craft Lab: 1 and 3:30 p.m. March 7 and 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. March 10. Make thumb-print shamrocks.
- Storytime Adventures: 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. March 8 and 11. Listen to “Don’t Let the Pigeon Stay Up Late.”
Museum admission is $7. Sign up at glcm.org.
Virtual jazz event
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library presents Flute Juice’s Women in Jazz at 5 p.m. March 8 via Zoom.
Flutist Galen Abdurrazzaq performs and a presentation features samples of the artist’s music. Zoom details will be posted at interlochenpubliclibrary.org.
Book club
INTERLOCHEN — The Thursday Morning Book Club gathers at 10 a.m. March 10 at Interlochen Public Library. This month, attendees can discuss “Maltese Falcon” by Dashiell Hammett.
Artwork due
BELLAIRE — Community members may drop off their pieces for the Mini Art Show by March 10 at Bellaire Public Library.
Works are displayed March 12-19.
