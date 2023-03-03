Rock concert tickets
TRAVERSE CITY — Theory of a Deadman and Skillet are in concert July 4 during the National Cherry Festival.
Reserved seats are $60; general admission is $45. The Deck Package is $170 and includes a meal with two alcoholic beverages and an elevated view of the stage.
Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. March 3 via cherryfestival.org or by calling 888-212-3258.
Family activities
INTERLOCHEN — Family Steam Day is March 4 from 10 a.m. to noon at Interlochen Public Library.
Activities highlight Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM). Friends of IPL provide snacks. This is offered through a MiSTEM Network grant awarded by the Michigan Department of Education.
Teen acting program
LUDINGTON — A teen acting session begins at 6 p.m. March 6 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Ages 13-18 can participate in group acting exercises during the 11-week program. A scene showcase is set at 7 p.m. May 22. Sign up at ludingtonartscenter.org or call 231-845-2787.
Yarn group meets
INTERLOCHEN — Get Hooked: Yarn Therapy gathers from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 7 and 14 at Interlochen Public Library. Work on a project.
Tile games
ALDEN — Alden District Library sponsors Mahjong games from 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Helena Township Community Center.
Folk music program
KINGSLEY — Northern Michigan musician Ben Traverse performs folk music at 5:30 p.m. March 9 at Traverse Area District Library Kingsley Branch.
All ages are welcome to this free event. Contact: 231-263-5484.
‘Marie Antoinette’ reading
TRAVERSE CITY — Parallel 45 Theatre continues its Reading Series at 6 p.m. March 9 at The Alluvion.
The event features a reading of David Adjmi’s “Marie Antoinette.” Donations are accepted via MyNorthTickets.com.
‘Grease’ on stage
ELK RAPIDS — “Grease” is performed at 7 p.m. March 9-11 and at 2 p.m. March 11 at Elk Rapids High School.
Admission is $10 per adult and $5 per student at www.erschools.com/district/services/event-tickets/. Questions: CDeweyMI@gmail.com.
Fiddle show
TRAVERSE CITY — Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy perform at 7:30 p.m. March 9 at City Opera House. The fiddlers feature Celtic music.
Student tickets are $15. Admission is $42-50 for others. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Jazz octet performs
WILLIAMSBURG — The Music House Museum hosts The Austin Stoddard Jazz Octet at 7 p.m. March 10.
Interlochen Arts Academy students perform original arrangements. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students through MyNorthTickets.com or musichouse.org.
Call for entries
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center accepts submissions for the “Clothesline” exhibition until June 1.
This year’s theme is “Insects and Spiders.” Artwork is displayed open air from June 23 through Aug. 25. Learn more under “Calls for Entry” at glenarborart.org/artists.
Students to make film
INTERLOCHEN — Greenacres Foundation and Interlochen Center for the Arts recently partnered on a new film project.
Interlochen Arts Academy Film and New Media students will produce the film, which will include interviews with farmers and scientists and data from agricultural research conducted by Greenacres and its partners. Production should begin in the fall.
, and the film will be available to the public through community screenings and a streaming service.
