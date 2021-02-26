Calligraphy workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Extended Education offers the Calligraphy Follow-Along Workshop and Kit from 1-2:30 p.m. March 6 via Zoom. Artist and designer Molly Suber Thorpe teaches the basics of this writing style. Cost is $89 and includes all materials. Register by Feb. 26 at nmc.edu/ees.
Acrylic class
GRAYLING — AuSable Artisan Village offers the acrylic pour class from 1-3:30 p.m. Feb. 27. Complete a painting for pickup between Feb. 28 and March 6. Attendees should wear older clothes or an apron as well as face coverings. Cost is $45. Registration: 989-745-6096.
Living room concert
CADILLAC — Gopherwood Concerts continues its “Direct to Your Living Room Season” with Ordinary Elephant at 7 p.m. Feb. 27. Pete and Crystal Damore present their music. Tickets are $15 at gopherwoodconcerts.org
Call for artists
MUSKEGON — Local and national artists of all media are invited to apply for the Lakeshore Art Festival, set June 26-27. The application fee is $35; booth fees vary. Forms are available until Feb. 28 at Zapplication.org. Contact: director@lakeshoreartfestival.org.
TADL opens March 1
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library plans to reopen most network facilities to the public March 1. Visitors must wear face masks and refrain from bringing food. This includes the main library, Peninsula Community Library, Fife Lake Public Library, Kingsley Branch Library and Interlochen Public Library. Curbside services continue. Check hours and services at tadl.org.
Library appointments
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids District Library is open by appointment from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. A maximum of four visitors are allowed at the same time for 15-minute sessions. Browse the collection, or use a computer or photocopier. Masks and social distancing are required in the building. Call 231-264-9979 to reserve a time.
Youth art contest
WASHINGTON D.C. — The Endangered Species Coalition accepts submissions for its annual Endangered Species Youth Art Contest. K-12 students may enter artwork of an animal or plant species listed as threatened or endangered under the Endangered Species Act, species previously listed under the Act or species proposed for listing. The deadline is March 1. Contact: jdodds@endangered.org.
Opera house leadership
TRAVERSE CITY — City Opera House Executive Director Kristi Dockter and Director of Development Thom Paulson recently announced their plan to retire this spring. Dockter worked in marketing, communication and operations since 2010. Paulson led community awareness and fundraising efforts since 2016.
The performing arts venue accepts applications for the newly-created director of development and marketing position through March 5. Submit a cover letter and resume to P.O. Box 952 in Traverse City, MI 49685, or email executive@cityoperahouse.org.
Music scholarships
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Musicale invites area middle and high school students to apply for scholarship auditions by March 19. Awards are available for band, orchestra, voice, guitar and keyboard students in seventh through 11th grade. Funds can go toward lessons, music camp, summer music program or instrument purchase. Audition videos are due by April 8. Questions: robbie.kafcas@gmail.com; 231-668-4196.
Arts award available
CHEBOYGAN — Cheboygan Area Arts Council accepts applications for three scholarships until March 22. The Wendy Caulkins Fine Arts award is for high school seniors planning advanced studies in arts fields, the Irene Rose Hubbel scholarship goes to graduating seniors accepted into an arts program and the Robert L. Maloney award is for eighth to 11th graders to attend music and arts summer camps. Send applications and questions to lisa@theoperahouse.org.
