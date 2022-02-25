Concert tickets
TRAVERSE CITY — Collective Soul and TESLA perform a rock concert July 4 during the National Cherry Festival.
General admission is $35; reserved seats are $50. VIP price is $160 and includes dinner, two adult beverages per guest and an elevated view of the stage.
Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Feb. 25 at cherryfestival.org. Box office: 888-212-3258.
Photography show
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area Camera Club presents an exhibition through Feb. 26 at Crooked Tree Arts Center.
The show features TACC members who placed in the May photography competition.
Kids’ yoga
TRAVERSE CITY — The Children’s Yoga Series continues with “Galaxy of Calm” at 10 a.m. Feb. 26 at the Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park.
Ages 3-8 may enjoy games, yoga and music. Bring a yoga mat or borrow one. Attendees must wear face masks.
Entry is $5 for a child or $10 for a family via Eventbrite.com.
Donation lunch
SUTTONS BAY — Zeta Tau Alpha alumni meets for lunch at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at Streetside Grille.
Nonperishable food, personal care items and gift cards for local merchandise are collected for the Traverse City High School baby and food pantries.
More information: 231-946-2863.
Watercolor class
GRAYLING — The Watercolor Winter Scene course begins at 1 p.m. Feb. 26 at AuSable Artisan Village.
Sign up at artisanvillage.org or call 989-745-6096.
Euchre tournament
ELK RAPIDS — A euchre tournament begins at 6 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Amvets Hall. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Cost is $10, with proceeds going toward Project Graduation.
Book discussion
ALDEN — Toby Jones presents “The Furnace Girl” at 2 p.m. Feb. 27 at Alden District Library. The book is based on the story of Elfrieda Knaak in Lake Bluff, Illinois in 1928.
Books are available to purchase. Friends of Alden District Library sponsors this event.
Award applications
MANISTEE — Manistee County Community Foundation accepts scholarship applications until March 1. Applicants are high school graduating seniors, early/middle college program graduating seniors or home-schooled students in Manistee County.
Winners are announced in the spring. manisteefoundation.org
Bouquet workshop
KINGSLEY — A hand-tied bouquet workshop begins at 5:30 p.m. March 2 and 23 at Olds Floral and Design.
Cost is $55 and includes supplies. Questions: 231-263-7290.
Young artists needed
PETOSKEY — Crooked Tree Arts Center accepts applications for its Youth Arts Scholarship until March 21.
Awards are for graduating high school seniors attending Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska or Leelanau schools. They should plan to study visual arts, performance, theater, dance or music.
Apply at crookedtree.org/YAS.
College awards ready
LANSING — LAFCU accepts entries for its 2022 Write to Educate Essay Contest until March 31.
High school seniors may submit a one-page essay on their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Four students can each receive a $2,500 scholarship to an accredited Michigan college or university.
Each winner selects a charity to obtain a $500 donation from the credit union.
Call for recycled art
ELK RAPIDS — Green Elk Rapids invites students, businesses and organizations to create art for the Trashformations exhibition. Use recyclable materials or environmentally-friendly, recycled items.
Register by April 1 at greenelkrapids.org. Projects must be dropped off by April 21. Questions: moyerpaula@yahoo.com.
