Making jewelry
INTERLOCHEN — Community members may join the jewelry-making workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 25 at Interlochen Public Library. Admission is free; supplies are provided.
Artist conversation
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center hosts artist Mark Mehaffey during its “Creativity Q+A LIVE” at 11 a.m. Feb. 25. Mehaffey is a Leelanau County resident. This conversation is free.
ISEA program
TRAVERSE CITY — Learn about the tools Inland Seas Education Association uses to monitor the Great Lakes at 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at Traverse Area District Library.
This event is for adults and youth in sixth through 12th grade. tadl.org/event/inland-seas-tools-trade
‘40 Days of Prayer’ beginsELK RAPIDS — The “40 Days of Prayer” series runs Feb. 26 through April 9 at First Presbyterian Church.
Community members may attend weekly group meetings. Register through erfpc.org/40-days-of-prayer-small-group-sign-up. Contact: 231-264-8167.
Indoor music festival
TRAVERSE CITY — The Great Indoor Folk Festival returns from noon to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons.
Performers include Song of the Lakes, Fred Kramer, The Jim Crockett Band, Interlochen students and others. Cuppa Joe hosts an open microphone session from 1-4 p.m. CDs are available to purchase.
Crafting session
ELK RAPIDS — All ages can craft a macramé rainbow from 2-4 p.m. Feb. 26 at Elk Rapids District Library. Admission is free; registration not required.
Virtual book club
LANSING — The AARP Disrupt Aging Book Club gathers virtually from 10:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 27.
Discuss “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict and Victoria C. Murray. Register at https://events.aarp.org/BookClub2-27.
Drawing session
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library presents Drawing Together from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 27 in the McGuire Community Room.
Paper and pencils are available to borrow during this self-guided drawing session.
Print competition
TRAVERSE CITY — National Cherry Festival seeks submissions for its annual commemorative print competition. Students in fourth grade through college in the five-county region may submit artwork using the theme “Farm Stands.”
Scholarships and prizes awarded. Entries are due to Bulls-i, Inc., 3333 Cass Road, by 5 p.m. March 2.
‘Heirloom’ exhibition
SCOTTVILLE — The West Shore Community College Humankind Series presents artist Robin Dluzen’s “Heirloom” through March 3. Her exhibition examines four generations of female work from a family with history in Manistee and Mason counties.
The show is presented at the WSCC main campus, the downtown Manistee education center, the Old Kirke Museum in Manistee and Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Art park seeks resident
THOMPSONVILLE — Michigan Legacy Art Park accepts applications for the 2023 David Barr Artist Residency until March 31.
Michigan-based artists working in any medium may apply through michlegacyartpark.org.
Call for artists
TRAVERSE CITY — Artists are invited to apply for the “Great Bodies” exhibition at Higher Art Gallery.
Each artist can submit one or two pieces for consideration. Paintings, pastels, drawings, watercolor, fiber, sculptural wall pieces and mixed media are accepted.
Entries are due May 10. The show runs July 7 through Aug. 3. Visit higherartgallery.com/calls-for-art for more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.