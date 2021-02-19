Local performs with opera
CHICAGO — Traverse City native Katherine DeYoung performs in the “Sole e Amore” concert at 6 p.m. (CT) Feb. 21 through Lyric Opera’s Facebook and YouTube. The show features songs by Italian opera composers. DeYoung is a mezzo soprano in her first year with the Ryan Opera Center, an artist-development program.
Film panel
SUTTONS BAY — The Bay Community Theatre hosts a live online discussion at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23 via YouTube. People can watch “The Lady Eve” on their own and then join a discussion with Ted Kroll, film historian; Kevin Maher, of Top10FilmLists.com; and Rita Wessels, Bay Community Theatre programming team member.
Call for entries
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Art Center invites artists of all media to submit for the next Outdoor Gallery. Artwork is displayed from May 2021 through April 2022. Entries are due Feb. 25 at glenarborart.org.
TAHS presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area Historical Society presents “Reelecting Lincoln: The 1864 Presidential Election that Saved the Union” at 2 p.m. Feb. 27 via Zoom. Interlochen Arts Academy history instructor Brian McCall leads the discussion. Register at tadl.org.
Painting tutorial kits
TRAVERSE CITY — Local artist Debra Wright offers painting kits and tutorials for kids and adults through March 15. Tutorials will occur in a private Facebook group. Kits are $35 for kids and $45 for adults. Shipping is $8 each. Contact: jawright@acegroup.cc; 231-649-1583.
Area author releases novel
PETOSKEY — Stewert James, of Petoskey, recently released his historical novel “The Penny.” This is the author’s sixth book. A paperback version is $17.99; hardcover is $35.95. Find the text on Amazon.com or through McLean and Eakin in Petoskey.
Architecture book published
TRAVERSE CITY — Local publisher Mission Point Press recently released “Art, Vision and Symmetry: The Hidden Geometry of Frank Lloyd Wright” by John H. Shoaff. The book is $24.95 in paperback, $34.95 in hardcover. More details: johnhshoaff.net.
Book delivery
NORTHPORT — PoWeR! Book Bags recently donated books to children in the Northport community. Northport Public School teachers helped distribute the books at Leland Township Library. This project occurred because of a grant from the Leelanau Township Community Foundation. Visit powerbookbags.com for volunteer and donation information. Funds support literacy materials for area children.
Club registration
TRAVERSE CITY — TCAPS recently opened enrollment for its 2021 Summer Explorers Club, which runs weekdays from June 21 through Aug. 27. Preschool through fifth graders may join clubs at Eastern Elementary, Silver Lake Elementary and Montessori at Glenn Loomis. Families can learn more at tcaps.net/explorers.
Essay contest
LANSING — LAFCU accepts applications for the Write to Educate Essay Contest until March 31. One-page essays must discuss the long-term impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. High school seniors can receive a $2,500 scholarship to a Michigan college or university beginning in fall 2021. The credit union will donate $500 to CASA for Kids Inc., Weekend Survival Kits or Girls on the Run Mid Michigan. Four winners each choose which organization benefits.
