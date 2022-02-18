Comedian performs
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Cherry Festival presents comedian Jim Gaffigan July 6 on the Pepsi Bay Side Music Stage. Gaffigan brings his “The Fun Tour” to the summer festival.
Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Feb. 18. General admission is $50; reserved seats are $75. The VIP Deck Experience costs $175 and includes complimentary adult beverages, buffet meal and an elevated view of the stage.
Purchase at cherryfestival.org/JimGaffigan or call 888-212-3258.
Kids’ yoga
TRAVERSE CITY — The Children’s Yoga Series begins at 10 a.m. Feb. 19 at the Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park. This session is themed Yoga Family Olympics.
Kids ages 3-8 may enjoy games, yoga and music. Bring a yoga mat, if possible. Participants must wear face masks.
Entry is $5 for a child or $10 for a family. Register via Eventbrite.com.
Cancer fundraiser
EAST JORDAN — The SnowStuds Bikini Radar Run begins at noon Feb. 19 at the Sno-Mobilers Clubhouse. Men and women may collect donations and ride their snowmobiles in their swimwear. Proceeds support locals with breast cancer.
Email twistedprincess15@gmail.com for an entry form.
Winter concert
PETOSKEY — Blissfest Music Organization presents bilingual multi-instrumentalist Leyla McCalla at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at Crooked Tree Arts Center and via livestream. McCalla is influenced by traditional Creole, Cajun and Haitian music as well as American jazz and folk.
Tickets are $25 for Blissfest members, $30 for general admission and $10 for the virtual concert. blissfest.org
Dance party
ELK RAPIDS — Ethanology hosts the ‘80s Party from 8-11 p.m. Feb. 19. People are invited to wear styles from the 1980s.
High school program
PETOSKEY — Crooked Tree Arts Center offers the new High School Portfolio Prep Program at its Petoskey and Traverse City facilities.
Ninth through 12th graders can develop an art or design portfolio from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 3:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays from Feb. 19 through March 19 and April 9 through May 14. Contact: egan@crookedtree.org; 231-347-4337.
Multimedia installation
MANISTEE — West Shore Community College Humankind series hosts the exhibition “Can’t See the Forest for the Trees” from Feb. 19 through March 18 at the Old Kirke Museum.
Artist Anni Holm created this site-specific multimedia installation. The public can view it from noon to 4 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.
February at library
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library offers the “Blind Date with a Book” program. Staff members select books, wrap them in brown paper and write descriptors on the outside. Patrons may check out these books during regular library hours.
‘Chicago’ auditions
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse hosts auditions for the musical “Chicago” at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21-22. Roles are available for at least 12 men and women ages 16 and older.
Performances are May 5 through June 4. Complete an audition form at oldtownplayhouse.com.
Concerts announced
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Center for the Arts recently announced performances for its Interlochen Arts Festival: Air Supply July 9 and Bonnie Raitt July 23. Proceeds from ticket sales fund scholarships for young artists to attend Interlochen Arts Camp and Interlochen Arts Academy. Ticket prices start at $37 for Air Supply and $50 for Raitt. Purchase starting Feb. 25 at interlochen.org/tickets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.