Comedy show tickets
TRAVERSE CITY — Comedians Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy perform July 8 on the Pepsi Bayside Music Stage during the National Cherry Festival.
Reserved seats are $80; general admission is $60. The Deck Package is $185 and includes a meal with two alcoholic beverages and an elevated view of the stage.
Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Feb. 17 via cherryfestival.org or by calling 888-212-3258.
Asylum Roadshow
TRAVERSE CITY — Friends of the Historic Commons hosts the “Asylum Roadshow” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons.
People may share stories and objects from the 100-plus years of the Traverse City State Hospital. This event takes place during the indoor farmers market.
Rhythm circle
LANSING — Percussionist Kevin Jones leads a virtual rhythm circle at 10 a.m. Feb. 18.
AARP Michigan hosts this free, interactive event. Register at https://events.aarp.org/FebRhythm2023 .
Yeti Fest returns
SUTTONS BAY — Yeti Fest is Feb. 18 in downtown Suttons Bay.
Activities include face painting, live music and a hockey tournament. The Bay Community Theatre shows “Happy Feet” at 2:30 p.m. Admission is free.
The chili cook-off goes from 2-4:30 p.m. throughout the village. Tickets are $10 per person. A scavenger hunt is $20 per team. Get tickets at the VI Grill on event day or via MyNorthTickets.com.
Chili cook-off
ELK RAPIDS — Downtown Elk Rapids Association hosts the annual Chilly Chili Cook-off from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 18.
Participating businesses are Nature Connection, Town Club, River Street Market, Amy Kate Designs/Golden Hill Farms, Cellar 152, Nifty Things, My Michigan Roots, Bayfront Beach and Bike, The DAM Shop, Word Love Goods, Chef Chucks, Short’s Pull Barn.
Tickets are $5 at The DAM Shop, Nifty Things and Happy Camper Coffee.
Mandala tile workshop
NORTHPORT — Make a mandala or dot art image on a ceramic tile from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 18 at Northport Arts Association.
This class is open to ages 18 and older. Admission is $25 for NAA members, $30 for others. Register via northportartsassociation.org or call 231-386-1113.
Chili samples available
PETOSKEY — Several downtown Petoskey businesses will host the Petoskey Chili Trail from 2-4 p.m. Feb. 18. Sample chili at each participating facility.
Winter meal
SUTTONS BAY — Mawby offers the bigLITTLE Winter Meal at 6 p.m. Feb. 18.
The three-course tasting menu features food from Michelle O’Daniels of Sense of Place TC paired with bigLITTLE Wines.
Cost is $70 per person. Reserve at exploretock.com/mawby.
Wine and Spirits Show
GAYLORD — The Wine and Spirits Show goes from 6-8:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at Otsego Resort. Todd Aldrich plays music.
Admission is $35 at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 989-732-5181.
Local performers in concert
WILLIAMSBURG — Local performers Miriam Pico and David Chown perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Music House Museum.
Tickets are $25 via MyNorthTickets.com. More details: 231-938-9300.
Call for musicians
ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth Downtown Development Authority seeks musicians or musical groups to perform Wednesdays during July in the community square.
Interested artists can email their information to lynnspearing@gmail.com.
