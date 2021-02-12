Library open
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library recently reopened for limited in-person visits. Computers are available for 30-minute sessions. Patrons must call 231-533-8814 to schedule an appointment. Mask wearing and social distancing are required. Curbside and locker pickup continue.
Silent movie screeningWILLIAMSBURG — The Music House Museum shows silent film “The Kiss” at 7 p.m. Feb. 14-21 in a virtual format. People can watch the 1929 movie anytime that week. Tickets are $20. Box office: 231-938-9300.
‘Affairs of Heart’ videoTRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse presents “Affairs of the Heart” at 7 p.m. Feb. 14 through its website. The video features eight short pieces on love.
Shoebox project
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids District Library hosts the Shoebox Float Parade for Mardi Gras. Families are invited to create a shoebox float at home and share photos with erlib.priest@gmail.com. Submissions are due Feb. 15.
Credit Union scholarships
TRAVERSE CITY — Team One Credit Union invites area high school seniors to apply for a scholarship through Feb. 15. Applicants must be or become a member of the credit union. Complete the form at saginawfoundation.org. More details: 989-754-6575.
Charter school applications
TRAVERSE CITY — The Greenspire High School accepts applications for ninth and 10th graders starting Feb. 15. Students can earn their high school diplomas and an associate degree. Classes begin in the fall at the NMC University Center. This free, public charter school is sponsored by Grand Valley State University. More details: hsoffice@greenspireschool.org.
Museum fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum’s annual Hands-on Learning Auction is live streamed at 7 p.m. Feb. 20. Entertainer Ben Whiting performs. Tickets are free, but limited. Reservations are required to bid on auction items or join the show. The virtual auction runs from noon Feb. 15 through 8 p.m. Feb. 25. Raffle tickets are $25. Purchase for a chance to win a “Night at the Museum” Sleepover Party for up to 12 kids. Questions: lisapointe@glcm.org; 231-932-4526.
Call for youth artists
PETOSKEY — Crooked Tree Arts Center seeks entrants for its Young Writers Exposition, part of the annual Youth Arts Festival. Elementary through high school students in Charlevoix and Emmet counties may provide one poem or prose piece, or one of each. Parents and teachers can submit works from April 6-19. Winners are announced in early May. Contact: 231-347-4337; alex@crookedtree.org.
Newsman awarded
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series presented Bob Giles with the 2021 Bill Montgomery Literary Service Award. Giles, of Traverse City, most recently penned the account “When Truth Mattered: The Kent State Shootings 50 Years Later.”
He spent nearly 20 years in journalism at the Akron Beacon Journal, taught at the University of Kansas and worked in a newsroom in Rochester, New York. He was inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2012 and was a president of the American Society of Newspaper Editors and the Associated Press Managing Editors. He is currently a board member for the Traverse City Record-Eagle, the NMC International Affairs Forum and the National Writers Series.
