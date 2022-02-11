Jewelry display
ALDEN — Bernard Senske’s silversmith jewelry and accessories are showcased through Feb. 28 at Alden District Library.
Mahjong games
ALDEN — Mahjong sessions take place from 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Helena Township Community Center. Sponsored by Alden District Library.
Creation session
INTERLOCHEN — Families can play with Legos and STEAM kits from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 12, 19 and 26 at Interlochen Public Library.
Card workshop
EMPIRE — A Valentine’s Card workshop begins at 1 p.m. Feb. 12 at Glen Lake Library. Materials are provided. All ages are welcome.
Face masks are required.
Art class
GRAYLING — The “Breathe Life in Your Artwork” class begins at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at AuSable Artisan Village. All ages and experiences levels are welcome.
Sign up at artisanvillage.org/classes or call 989-745-6096.
Fabric dyeing
TRAVERSE CITY — The Valentine’s Day Shibori Fabric Dye Class begins at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park.
Attendees create a silk scarf with a Valentine’s Day theme. Cost is $35 for members, $45 for others. Materials are included.
Sign up through Eventbrite.com. Questions: grow@thebotanicgarden.org.
Winter concert
CADILLAC — Last Gasp Collective performs at 7 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Cadillac Elks. The Michigan group features jazz and gospel piano sounds.
This is part of the winter/spring 2022 Gopherwood Concerts series. Attendees must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and a photo ID, or a negative COVID test. Face masks are required.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $7 for ages 13-18 at After 26 Depot Cafe and Horizon Books. Contact: 800-836-0717.
Quintet performs
PETOSKEY — Crooked Tree Arts Center’s Performing Arts Series continues with the Western Brass Quintet at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12. Prices are $25 for CTAC members, $35 for the public. Student tickets are $10. Call 231-347-4337 to purchase.
Series continues
TRAVERSE CITY — The Dennos Museum Center presents rock-inspired blues guitarist Toronzo Cannon at 8 p.m. Feb. 12 in Milliken Auditorium. Attendees are required to wear face masks during the Dennos Concert Series. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $20 at dennosmuseum.org.
Creating with yarn
INTERLOCHEN — Get Hooked: Yarn Therapy gathers from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 15 and 22 at Interlochen Public Library. People of all skill levels are welcome to work on a project.
Euchre Night
BELLAIRE — Hello Vino hosts Euchre Night from 6-10 p.m. Feb. 15 and 22.
Admission is $5. Happy hour specials are available.
Library movie night
BELLAIRE — Watch the PG-13 film “Skid Row Marathon” at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at Bellaire Public Library.
Art sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Art with Heart sessions are open from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 16 and 23 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring supplies for painting, jewelry making or another creative activity.
Stories at the library
BELLAIRE — Miss Diane leads story time at 10 a.m. Feb. 16 at Bellaire Public Library. Events also include crafts and a snack.
Call for artists
BELLAIRE — Community members ages 5 and older may pick up mini paint canvases, paints and brushes from Bellaire Public Library.
Return finished art pieces to the library by March 10. Works are displayed during the library’s first Mini Art Show from March 12-19.
