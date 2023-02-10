Kid’s craft
BELLAIRE — The Cocoa Crawl kid’s craft goes from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 11 at Bellaire Public Library.
Create buttons with a machine. Supplies provided.
Family program
INTERLOCHEN — Lego Creation and STEAM Saturday goes from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 11, 18 and 25 at Interlochen Public Library. Families are invited to explore STEAM kits and play with blocks.
Helmet safety clinics
CHARLEVOIX — Munson Healthcare offers the “Chill Out for Winter Safety” program on Feb. 11.
Helmet safety clinics go from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Springfield Park in Fife Lake and from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Mount McSauba in Charlevoix. Free helmets are available for children involved in winter activities like skiing, skating and sledding.
Guided gallery tour
GLEN ARBOR — A “Walk and Talk” begins at 11 a.m. Feb. 11 at Glen Arbor Arts Center.
GAAC Gallery Manager Sarah Bearup-Neal leads a conversational tour of the exhibitions “Telling Stories” and “A Feral Housewife.”
Author talk
LELAND — Melissa F. Kaelin presents her book “Below the 45th Parallel: The Beginner’s Guide to Chasing the Aurora in the Great Lakes Region” at 1 p.m. Feb. 11 at Leland Township Library.
She talks about the Northern Lights, particularly the Aurora Borealis. Kaelin created the group Michigan Aurora Chasers.
Chocolate pop-up
ELK RAPIDS — Grocer’s Daughter presents a Valentine’s Chocolatier Pop-up from 3-6 p.m. Feb. 11 at Ethanology. A specialty cocktail and charcuterie board are available.
Dance event
MAPLE CITY — Bayside Travellers presents the Contra Dance at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at Kasson Township Hall.
The evening begins with dance instruction. Live music is provided by Rigs & Jeels. Face masks are required. Admission is by donation. dancetc.com
Art sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Art with Heart is available from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 15 and 22 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring supplies for painting, jewelry making or another activity.
Art kits for pickup
BELLAIRE — Tiny Art Show kits are available at Bellaire Public Library in February.
These include a canvas, paintbrushes and acrylic paint for ages 5 and older. Bring finished projects to the library by March 1 for display in the Art Stroll’s Tiny Art Show.
Sign design contest
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library seeks original artwork for its Teen Services Sign Art Contest.
Pieces must be in landscape orientation and include the words “Teen Services.” Teens may submit their designs until 8 p.m. Feb. 28 at the library or to teens@tadl.org.
Poster contest winner
GLEN ARBOR — Michigan artist Randi Ford’s painting “Path Through Time” was chosen as the 2023 Manitou Music poster image.
The painting was selected by the Glen Arbor Arts Center’s Manitou Music Poster Committee. There were 40 entries in this year’s contest. The artwork can be purchased through glenarborart.org and at the GAAC office.
Museum to increase entry fee
TRAVERSE CITY — The Dennos Museum Center plans to raise its admission rates for the first time in more than 15 years.
Current entry fees are $6 for adults and $4 for youth ages 5-17. Starting July 1, these will be $10 for adults and $5 for youth. Admission is free to museum members, NMC staff and students, members of partner museums, active duty military and veterans, kids under 4 and EBT and WIC card holders. dennosmuseum.org
