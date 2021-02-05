Online bookstore
BELLAIRE — Friends of the Library hosts a virtual bookstore through the Bellaire Public Library website. Browse used texts to pick up at the library. Cash not accepted. Questions: 231-533-8814; bellairelibrary@gmail.com.
Free museum tours
WILLIAMSBURG — The Music House Museum offers free tours to healthcare workers in February. The museum is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Face masks and social distancing are required. Groups of six to eight people are accepted. Reservations: 231-938-2300.
Art exhibition set
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery hosts the “Personal Myths, Tales and Icons” exhibition from through Feb. 5. View the works at the gallery’s new location, 219 E. Front St., or online.
Face masks are required in the building.
Winter hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Call 231-252-4616 to make an appointment.
Painting workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — The Red Dresser Marketplace offers “The Big Paint” workshop from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 7. The Zoom event includes a kit with chalk painting materials. Pick up at 956 W. South Airport Road or pay $15 for shipping. Supplies and virtual instruction are $49.99. Contact: 231-929-8150.
Book presentation
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area Education Director James Dake presents his “Field Guide to Northwest Michigan” at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9. The free Zoom discussion includes photographs of Michigan plants and animals.
Coloring contest
EAST JORDAN — Children are invited to participate in a coloring contest. Entries are displayed at businesses in downtown East Jordan during Sno-Blast week. A voting box is located outside the East Jordan Area Chamber. An adult contest is open to ages 16 years and older. Find coloring pages at the chamber office or ejchamber.org. Completed pages are due Feb. 11.
Book program
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library offers the Blind Date with A Book program through Feb. 14. Librarians select texts and wrap them in paper.
Readers can ask their curbside operator for a book when they check out.
Dictionaries for students
TRAVERSE CITY — Third grade students recently received dictionaries from the Kiwanis Club of Traverse City. The club donated more than 600 to Traverse City Area Public Schools students, their teachers and teacher aides. The annual program is part of the national Dictionary Project.
Library receives donation
KALKASKA — Kalkaska Kiwanis recently donated $1,000 to the Kalkaska Library Program. The program aims to update school libraries to enhance access to relevant reading materials for area students.
The funds will be used to provide books, support services and place to read and learn.
Additional information: kalkaskakiwanis@ymail.com.
Craft show registration
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce invites people to register for the 2021 art and craft shows. Event schedule: May 29, July 17 and Sept. 4. Early registration is due April 1.
Booth fees increase after that. Contact: info@elkrapidschamber.org.
Local artist displays collages
GLEN ARBOR — Traverse City artist Joan Richmond presents her collages through April 22 at Glen Arbor Arts Center.
The exhibition “Paper + Scissors + Glue = New Collages” features multiple pieces created during the pandemic.
View in the gallery or online.
Daily virtual activities
NEW YORK — Alzheimer’s Foundation of America offers daily virtual activities and therapeutic programs for families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Program include music, art, dance and movement, fitness, gardening and tours. These are available through alzfdn.org/afatealroom. Helpline: 866-232-8484.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.