Jazz concert
TRAVERSE CITY — On Feb. 6, Jazz (late) Brunch at the Circuit features flutist Nancy Stagnitta with Bruce Dondero on bass, Randy Marsh on drums and bandleader Jeff Haas at the piano, plus wine from Chateau Chantal wine and food from the Good Bowl. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. for 3 p.m. show. $20 donation, proof of vax and masks required. The Circuit is located at 225 W 14th St.
Blues show
TRAVERSE CITY — Chicago bluesman Toronzo Cannon and his band The Chicago Way will perform at the Dennos Museum Center on Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. Ticket prices range from $25-33 Visit www.dennosmuseum.org for more information or call 800.836.0717.
NWS event
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series hosts TV producer and writer Michael Schur at 7 p.m. Feb. 4 via livestream. Schur helped create “The Good Place” and “Parks and Recreation.”
He presents his book “How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question.”
Event tickets are $10.50 through the NWS website.
Valentine’s sale
MESICK — The Valentine’s Vendor Show and Sale is open from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at Ellen’s Corners. Ages 18 and older are invited to browse handmade gifts such as spa items and jewelry.
Winter Wine Show
GAYLORD — The Winter Wine Show begins at 6 p.m. Feb. 5 at Otsego Resort. Enjoy wine samples and light snacks.
Souvenir glasses are $3. Tickets are $45. Contact: 989-732-5181.
Movie night
ELK RAPIDS — The Miss Elk Rapids Program presents “A Night at the Movies” at 6 p.m. Feb. 5 at Peterman Auditorium. Tickets are $10. Masks are required.
Call for makers
MUSKEGON — Applications are accepted until Feb. 6 for the Michigan Makers Market, which occurs March 12. This indoor shopping event features products that are handmade in Michigan.
Entry is $10 at zapplication.org/event-info.php?ID=10079.
Valentines for kids
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids District Library invites kids to make Valentine Mailboxes. Decorate small boxes or paper bags and drop them off by Feb. 7.
Kids should put their age and first name on their boxes. Library visitors may leave a valentine through Feb. 14. Boxes should be picked up Feb. 15.
Weekly kids’ programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum offers weekly interactive programs for preschool and elementary kids.
Kid’s Craft Lab is available at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 7 and 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 10. Create heart art for Valentine’s Day.
Storytime Adventures features the tale “Who Will Be My Valentine This Year” at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 8 and 11.
Museum admission is $7 per person. glcm.org
Writer series
SANTA MONICA, CA — PEN America presents virtual conversations during the PEN Out Loud winter series. Sessions begin with author Robert Jones Jr. at 7 p.m. (ET) Feb. 8. Jones discusses his New York Times bestselling novel “The Prophets.”
Other events:
- Julie Otsuka at 8 p.m. (ET) Feb. 22
- Solmaz Sharif at 5 p.m. (PT) March 3
- Julissa Arce at 7 p.m. (PT) March 22
General admission is $15. Add the book for an additional fee.
Learn more at pen.org.
Call for entries
GLEN ARBOR — Submissions are accepted until May 13 for the Clothesline Exhibit: Prayer Flags at Glen Arbor Arts Center. Each artist may create one or two small prayer flags in any material.
This is part of the show “Flags,” displayed from May 28 through Aug. 18. GlenArborArt.org
Concert lineup
LUDINGTON — West Shore Bank recently announced the lineup for its annual Rhythm and Dunes community concert series this summer.
Headliners are Union Guns July 30 and Your Generation in Concert on Aug. 6. Union Guns is an eclectic country mix while Your Generation in Concert features decades of pop, rock and dance hits.
Both free shows begin at 6 p.m. at Waterfront Park. The concert series is organized and underwritten by West Shore Bank. Visit https://bit.ly/RhythmAndDunes for event updates.
