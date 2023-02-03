Chicago to perform
TRAVERSE CITY — Rock and roll group Chicago performs July 7 on the Pepsi Bayside Music Stage during the National Cherry Festival.
Reserved seats are $75; general admission is $50. The Deck Package is $175 and includes a meal with two alcoholic beverages and an elevated view of the stage.
Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Feb. 3 via cherryfestival.org or by calling 888-212-3258.
Improvisation show
TRAVERSE CITY — Tilt Think Improv presents a comedy show at 3 p.m. Feb. 4 at Encore 201.
Tickets are $15 via MyNorthTickets.com.
Euchre competition
ELK RAPIDS — Amvets Post 114 hosts a euchre tournament at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4.
Bring an appetizer to share, if desired. Donate $10 to play. Some of the proceeds go to the post and to veterans. Questions: 231-360-5225.
Weekly kids’ programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary students can participate in weekly programs at Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
Kid’s Craft Lab features a “love bug” garland project at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 6 and at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 8.
Storytime Adventures includes “The Mitten” at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 7. Kids can also play at the rice and beans sensory table in the Great Lakes Room at 9:30 a.m., noon and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 9.
Museum admission is $8. greatlakeskids.org
Book signing
MANTON — Bellaire author Reg Sprik signs his book “Rowing Against the Waves: Overcoming Adversities, Leading to a Life Well Lived” from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 6 at Bosticks Drug Store.
Mission Point Press recently published this autobiography.
Art workshop
PETOSKEY — A heart ink drawing class begins at 6 p.m. Feb. 6 at The Katydid.
Tickets are $35 at grandpashorters.com or by calling 231-758-1030.
Sculpting sessions
NORTHPORT — Northport Arts Association hosts the Sculpting Mythical Creatures class from 3:30-5 p.m. Feb. 7 and 21.
Kids ages 10 and older may make unicorns, dragons, fairies, mermaids or other creatures out of clay. Cost is $25. Sign up via northportartsassociation.org.
Author talk
TRAVERSE CITY — Nina Totenberg presents her book “Dinners with Ruth” Feb. 10 at City Opera House. She writes about her relationship with the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Totenberg joins the conversation from New York. In-person tickets are available through the opera house. Virtual tickets are offered by the National Writers Series.
Tile games
ALDEN — Play Mahjong from 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Helena Township Community Center.
Alden District Library sponsors free games for all skill levels.
Artwork displayed
TRAVERSE CITY — View the exhibition “A Rich History: African American Artists from the Muskegon Museum of Art” until April 2 at the Dennos Museum Center.
The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday. Adults get in for $6, kids 4-17 for $4.
Call for photographers
NORTHPORT — Northport Arts Association seeks photographers for its Photo Exhibit, showing May 27 through June 11.
The opening reception is May 26 and a plein air photo shoot is May 27-28. Learn more and apply by May 1 at northportartsassociation.org.
