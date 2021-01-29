Art center offerings
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center recently switched to a quarterly format for art classes, demonstrations and lectures. Kids and adults can view the 2021 winter program and enroll at glenarborart.org. The center is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Yoga sessions
TRAVERSE CITY — Yoga for Health Education hosts its winter session through March 21 at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons. Classes occur in person, with social distancing and space limits. The office is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Registration: 231-922-9642.
Art contest
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum recently opened the Toyota Dream Car USA Art Contest. Youth ages 4-15 may submit a drawing or painting of a future car in watercolor, pencil or other hand medium. Sketchbooks are available to pick up from Serra Toyota of Traverse City. Entries are due Jan. 31. Contact: info@glcm.org.
Scholarship essay contest
GRAND RAPIDS — Lake Michigan Credit Union invites Michigan high school seniors to enter the annual Lloyd F. Hutt Scholarship essay contest. Twenty, $2,000 college scholarships are available. This year’s topic is “A Day in the Life: Describe one day in your life from the past year.” Essays can be 750 to 1,500 words. Applications are due Jan. 31 and winners are announced in May. LMCU.org/hutt
Book club discussion
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids District Library’s Island House Readers meets at noon Feb. 3. This month’s text is “Chances Are” by Richard Russo. Discussions are virtual until in-person meetings are no longer restricted.
Virtual game night
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library offers Teen Game Night at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4 and 18 via the Zoom application. Meet to play board games. Call 231-533-8814 for the event link.
Reading program
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library offers the “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” program.
Parents and caregivers are encouraged to read texts to their kids before they begin school. Library story times count.
Participants can find a reading log at tadl.org and email every 100 books read to kids@tadl.org.
Call for photos
EMPIRE — Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes seeks photos of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.
Pictures will be considered for a new book celebrating the park’s 50th anniversary. Photographers receive an invitation to the book release, when gatherings are allowed.
Submissions are due March 1.
More information: friendsbook2021@gmail.com.
Senior programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Senior Center Network offers activities for seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
People can borrow puzzles and exercise equipment. Books are always available from the Little Free Library, outside of the center.
Sunshine Packets containing puzzles, facts and jokes can be mailed or picked up.
Additionally, Senior WOW (Without Walls) Time is a virtual meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesdays.
Sign up by the Friday before each session.
Call 231-922-4911 for pick-up appointments or program registration.
