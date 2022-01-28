ZZ Top tickets
TRAVERSE CITY — Rock band ZZ Top is in concert July 8 during the National Cherry Festival.
Reserved seats are $60; general admission is $45. The VIP Deck Experience is $170 and includes adult beverages, a buffet meal and an elevated view of the stage.
Tickets are available starting at 9 a.m. Jan. 28 at cherryfestival.org or 888-212-3258.
Concert tickets on sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Tickets to Todd Snider’s March 25 show are on sale starting at 10 a.m. Jan. 28 through City Opera House.
The performance is part of the Raymond James LIVE at City Opera House series. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Family-friendly activities
EMPIRE — Families and preschoolers are invited to activities at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Glen Lake Library. Stories, songs and hands-on crafts are included.
Admission is free; face masks are encouraged for all ages.
Art exhibition
CHARLEVOIX — The “Wood + Metal” exhibition runs from Jan. 28 through Feb. 26 at Charlevoix Circle of Arts. Featured artists are Laura Earle, Dawson Moore, Paul Rytlewski and Richard Small.
The show opens with a reception from 5-7 p.m. Jan. 28. Meet the artists and enjoy refreshments.
Live music
BELLAIRE — Hello Vino presents Rick Woods Live from 6-9 p.m. Jan. 28 and Doc Woodward from 7-9 p.m. Jan. 29.
Call for poster art
LANSING — Michigan State Police invites fifth graders to participate in the 2022 National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest.
Original artwork must show the theme “Bring Our Missing Children Home.” Submissions are due Jan. 28.
Mail them to the MSP Missing Children’s Clearinghouse at 7150 Harris Drive in Dimondale, MI 48821. Questions: HardestyJ2@michigan.gov.
Movie showing
EMPIRE — View “The Jungle Book” (2016) at 1 p.m. Jan. 29 at Glen Lake Library. Face masks are encouraged at this free event.
Benefit concert
CHEBOYGAN — Winter at the Zoo begins at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29 at Cheboygan Opera House. The classic rock concert is a benefit for the opera house.
Attendees must wear face masks. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students and veterans. Box office: 231-627-5841.
Violinist in concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Violinist Yevgeny Kutik performs at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29 and 3 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Cathedral Barn at Historic Barns Park. This is part of the Traverse Symphony Orchestra’s new Maestro Series.
Tickets are $45.50 at traversesymphony.org. Box office: 231-947-7120.
Michigan band performs
CADILLAC — The Sweet Water Warblers are in concert at 7 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Elks Lodge.
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test is required of attendees ages 12 and older. Admission is $20 for adults, $10 for students and $50 for VIP at MyNorthTickets.com.
Musical auditions
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse hosts auditions for the musical “[title of show]” at 7 p.m. Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. Roles are available for one woman and one man.
Audition participants must perform a 16-bar solo and read from the script.
Performances are March 31 through April 10. Contact: 231-947-2210.
‘Love Language’ show
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery opens “Love Language” from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 5. The event includes the group art show and an artisan market.
Masks are required inside the gallery. The show runs through March 14.
Youth musical
TRAVERSE CITY — YouthQuake Company students present “Alice: A Rock Musical” this July. Seventh through 12th graders may audition for parts. Casting occurs on a first-come, first-served basis.
Questions: stacia@parallel45.org.
