TRAVERSE CITY — Country musician Jordan Davis will perform July 6 on the Pepsi Bay Side Music Stage at the National Cherry Festival.
Reserved seats are $60; general admission is $45. The Deck Package is $170 and includes a meal with two alcoholic beverages and an elevated view of the stage.
Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Jan. 27 via cherryfestival.org or by calling 888-212-3258.
Film viewing
TRAVERSE CITY — Watch the biographical film “Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time” from 8-10 p.m. Jan. 27 at Traverse Area District Library. Learn more at vonnegutmovie.com.
Comedy show for kids
TRAVERSE CITY — Tilt Think Improv presents a comedy show for kids and families at 11 a.m. Jan. 28 at Traverse Area District Library.
Puzzle competition
LELAND — Leland Township Library hosts a puzzle competition from 3-6 p.m. Jan. 28. Teams of two or three can try to complete a 500-piece puzzle.
Event sponsors: Bel Lago Vineyard and Winery and the Leland Lodge. Sign up at the library or call 231-256-9152.
Euchre games
ELK RAPIDS — Play Euchre at 6:30 p.m. every other Saturday starting Jan. 28 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Admission is $5 per person. Cash prizes available. Events go through May 20.
Tribute concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Music Boosters presents “Gathering in Song: A Reunion & Tribute to Tom Stokes” at 7 p.m. Jan. 28 at Lars Hockstead Auditorium. Stokes is a retired music teacher. More details at traversecitymusicboosters.com/tom-stokes-tribute.
Writing workshop
LAKE LEELANAU — The “Writing Vignettes for Your Memoir” workshop occurs from 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays in February at Blustone Vineyards.
Price is $200 for four sessions. Email johnstonmmitchell@gmail.com to register by Jan. 30.
Musical auditions
TRAVERSE CITY — Auditions for “Something Rotten” go from 6:30-9 p.m. Jan. 30-31 at Old Town Playhouse.
The musical includes roles for several characters of various ages. The play is performed in May and June.
Basket workshop
ALDEN — Dorothy Walter leads basketry sessions from 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays at Helena Township Community Center.
Materials are $5. More details: 231-331-6583.
Art on display
TRAVERSE CITY — Plein Air Painters of Northwest Michigan presents “Just Great ART” through Jan. 31 at City Opera House.
The exhibition includes original paintings in oil, watercolor, pastel, gouache and acrylic. A portion of sales goes to the venue. View the works from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and during evening events.
Call for artists
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Art Center accepts applications for its 2023 Artist-in-Residence program until Feb. 2.
Residencies are considered in creative writing, visual arts, photography, sculpture, fiber arts, ceramics and music. The program is two weeks and available from May through October. Learn more and apply at glenarborart.org.
Student performance
TRAVERSE CITY — Singer-songwriters from Interlochen Arts Academy perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 3 at City Opera House. The program includes the students’ original songs.
Tickets are $10 for students. Others pay $20-25. Box office: 231-941-8082.
