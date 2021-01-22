Film screening, talk
EMPIRE — Glen Lake Library hosts a screening of the film “Neither Wolf Nor Dog” from Jan. 24-30. The story is adapted from Kent Nerburn’s book about a white author who travels with a Lakota elder. Viewers are also invited to a Zoom discussion with film director Steven Lewis Simpson at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 4. More information: glenlakelibrary.net.
Online concert
WILLIAMSBURG — The Music House Museum presents local musicians Steve Stargardt and Crispin Campbell starting at 7 p.m. Jan. 24. People can view the show through Jan. 31. Tickets are $20.
Picture book lesson
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series hosts “How to Write A Children’s Picture Book” at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 and Feb. 1 and 8. Craig and Jillian Manning teach students ages 11-18 during this virtual class. Cost is $70 per person. Register at nationalwritersseries.org.
Film panel
SUTTONS BAY — The Bay Community Theatre hosts a live online discussion at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26 via YouTube. People are invited to watch “The Band Wagon” before joining the discussion. Panelists: Ted Kroll, a film historian; Kevin Maher, of Top10FilmLists.com; and Rita Wessels, Bay Community Theatre programming team member.
Poster contest
LANSING — Michigan State Police invites fifth graders statewide to submit artwork for the 2021 National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest. The theme is “Bringing Our Missing Children Home.” Michigan’s winner enters the national contest. Submissions are due by Jan. 29. Send posters and artist information to Jolene Hardesty at 7150 Harris Drive in Dimondale, MI 48821.
Credit union scholarshipsTRAVERSE CITY — Team One Credit Union invites area high school seniors to apply for a scholarship through Feb. 15. Applicants must be or become a member of the credit union. Complete the form at saginawfoundation.org. More details: 989-754-6575.
NWS offers awards
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series accepts scholarship applications from 11th and 12th graders in the five-county area. Students may submit a poem, short story, essay or journalistic piece for the competition.
The scholarships are named in honor of the late Bill Montgomery (fiction), Bob and Marcy Branski (poetry), Leslie Lee (nonfiction) and the late Judith Lang (journalism). Winning pieces are published in the 2021 NWS Literary Journal.
Writing is accepted through midnight March 1 at gtrcf.org.
Scholarships available
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation accepts scholarship applications from students in Antrim, Grand Traverse, Benzie, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties.
Three new awards are available this year: the Emily and Frank Smiddy Scholarship for seniors graduating from Benzie County high schools planning to pursue STEM education, Judith Lang Journalism Scholarship for nonfiction writing and Ragland Bloem Scholarship Fund for graduating seniors from Antrim or Kalkaska counties who plan to study environmental topics.
Applications are due March 1 at gtrcf.org/scholarships/apply.
Award applications accepted
MANISTEE — Manistee County Community Foundation accepts scholarship applications for the 2021-22 academic year. Awards are open to graduating high school seniors, graduating seniors at an early or middle college program and home-school students in Manistee County.
Apply at manisteefoundation.org until March 1. Winners are announced in the spring. Questions: scholarships@manisteefoundation.org; 231-723-7269.
Scholarship forms due
TRAVERSE CITY — Cherryland Electric Cooperative offers three, $4,000 scholarships for high school seniors and two, $1,000 awards for adults. Applicants or their parents must be Cherryland Electric members and enroll in college courses. Forms are due April 2. cherrylandelectric.coop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.