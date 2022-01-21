Church event
TRAVERSE CITY — The Wednesday Walkers for Peace and Justice present an event at 11 a.m. Jan. 22 at Grace Episcopal Church. The hour includes meditations, scripture readings and portions of the book “Face to the Rising Sun” by Mark Bozzuti-Jones. Face masks and distancing are required.
Euchre games
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids High School Project Graduation hosts Euchre Night starting at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Amvets Post 114. Admission is $10, with proceeds supporting Project Graduation.
Book clubs meet
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library hosts a book club at 2 p.m. on the last Tuesday of the month. The Queer Tales group gathers at 4 p.m. on the last Sunday of the month, while the Books and Brewskis meets at 6:30 p.m. on the last Tuesday of the month. These are open to adults.
Call for poetry
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library accepts submissions for Poets’ Night Out until Jan. 25. Northern Michigan writers may submit up to three pieces.
Entry fee is $10 for individuals, $5 for students and seniors. Selected poems appear in the PNO Chapbook, and writers read their pieces at the April 3 event. Bring submissions to the library or mail them to 610 Woodmere Ave. in Traverse City, MI 49686. Questions: 231-932-8502.
Crafting session
BELLAIRE — “Crafternoon” begins at 4 p.m. Jan. 27 at Bellaire Public Library. This monthly hand-embroidery class is open to ages 16 and older.
Registration: 231-533-8814.
Interactive art show
LELAND — The interactive art show “The Finer Touch of Coloring” is available through Jan. 27 at the Old Art Building. Artist Richard Stocker colors his designs with visitors and sells his works during this event.
Community members may view the show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
Reading series begins
TRAVERSE CITY — Parallel 45 Theatre kicks off its reading series at 6 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Cathedral Barn at Historic Barns Park. This play reading features “Lungs” by Duncan MacMilian. A $20 donation is suggested.
Art exhibitions
LUDINGTON — Ludington Area Center for the Arts presents exhibitions through Jan. 29. View the “Humanity” portrait show and Quill Redpath’s “Once I Was Like You.”
Valentine Card Drive
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center and Glen Lake School host a Valentine Card Drive. GAAC provides card-making materials from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. People can create Valentine’s Day cards and drop them off at the center by Feb. 11.
Decorated cards and donated treats will be delivered to residents of Maple Valley Nursing Home in Maple City. Questions: communications@glenarborart.org.
Photography show
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area Camera Club presents an exhibition through Feb. 26 at Crooked Tree Arts Center.
The show features TACC members who placed in the May photography competition.
Solo exhibition
TRAVERSE CITY — The Dennos Museum Center presents the solo exhibition “Stay Healthy and Strong” from Jan. 23 through May 29. The show features installations and sculptures by Nathalie Miebach.
Fantasy title released
TRAVERSE CITY — Local resident Grace K. Meachum recently wrote and published her young adult fantasy novel “Auras in the Mist.” Learn more at myswellwrite.com.
