Family activities
INTERLOCHEN — Lego Creation and STEAM Saturday goes from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 21 and 28 at Interlochen Public Library.
Families can play with Legos and Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STEAM) kits.
Practice Spanish
TRAVERSE CITY — Peninsula Community Library offers the Spanish Meetup at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 21. Practice the language on the third Saturday of each month. RSVP: lstarsoneck47@gmail.com.
Chinese New Year activity
TRAVERSE CITY — Kids and their families are invited to create origami rabbits starting at 11 a.m. Jan. 21 at Traverse Area District Library. Celebrate the Chinese New Year, the Year of the Rabbit, with this activity in the Youth Services area.
Watercolor session
BELLAIRE — Winter Watercolors starts at 1 p.m. Jan. 21 at Grass River Natural Area.
Cost is $10 per person and includes materials. Registration: 231-533-8314; grassriver.org.
Improvisation events
TRAVERSE CITY — Adults are invited to an improvisation session with Tilt Think Improv at 2 p.m. Jan. 21 at Traverse Area District Library.
Guitarist performs
CADILLAC — Guitarist Mark Stuart performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Cadillac Elks Lodge.
Gopherwood Concerts presents this show for $15 per adult and $7 per student. Contact: 231-846-8383.
Orchestra concert
INTERLOCHEN — The Traverse Symphony Orchestra performs at 3 p.m. Jan. 22 in Corson Auditorium at Interlochen Center for the Arts.
The show features pianist Sean Chen with conductor Kevin Rhodes. They perform “Rach 3 and Beethoven 7.”
Find tickets at traversesymphony.org or call the box office at 231-947-7120.
Call for artwork
LUDINGTON — Artists may submit one or two works for the “Celebrating the Sacred Feminine- Honoring Women’s Herstory Month” exhibition in March at Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Entry is $30. Apply by Jan. 22 through artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php. Contact: 231-845-2787.
Story time for kids
INTERLOCHEN — Preschool Story Hour starts at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Jan. 25 at Interlochen Public Library. Stories, songs and a craft are included.
Poems due Jan. 25
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library accepts submissions for Poets’ Night Out until Jan. 25. Northern Michigan writers may submit up to three pieces.
Entry fee is $10 for individuals, $5 for students and seniors. Selected poems appear in the PNO Chapbook, and writers read their pieces at the April 23 event.
Bring submissions to the library or mail them to 610 Woodmere Ave. in Traverse City, MI 49686. Questions: 231-932-8502.
Call for poster art
LANSING — Michigan State Police invites fifth graders to participate in the 2023 National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest.
Original artwork must show the theme “Bringing Our Missing Children Home.” Submissions are due Jan. 27.
Mail them to the MSP Missing Children’s Clearinghouse at 7150 Harris Drive in Dimondale, MI 48821. Questions: HardestyJ2@michigan.gov.
Online book sale
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library continues its Offline BookShelf sale.
Select books online and then pay and pickup at the library.
Hardcovers are $2, paperbacks are $1, a bag of books is $5 and puzzles are $5.
Proceeds benefit library programs.
Order at librarycat.org/lib/FriendsIPL.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.