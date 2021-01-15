Web series
TRAVERSE CITY — Mashup Rock & Roll Musical recently released the web series “Bjork and Mindy,” a six-episode parody of the 1980s sitcom. New episodes emerge every week through February. Cost is $14.99. Contact: MashupRockandRollMusical@gmail.com.
Museum offers march
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum offers a Jan. 18 march to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Kids and their adults parade at 11 a.m. at the Norte building at the south of Civic Center Park. The celebration is socially distanced and masks are required for everyone ages 3 and older. RSVP: info@glcm.org.
Remembrance event canceled
TRAVERSE CITY — Building Bridges with Music members decided to cancel the Jan. 18 MLK Remembrance Day event because of COVID-19 restrictions. The Motown Legends Gospel Choir and the NMC Cantus Children’s Choir will perform Jan. 17, 2022. The free, ticketed event takes place at City Opera House.
Jeff Daniels concert
CHEBOYGAN — Cheboygan Opera House presents Jeff Daniels at 8 p.m. Jan. 20. Daniels performs music from his new album “Alive and Well Enough.” Tickets are $20 each or 30 for a family. Purchase at crowdcast.io/e/jeffdanielscheboyganjan20/register.
‘Three Flames’ discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series presents author Alan Lightman at 7 p.m. Jan. 21 via Zoom. He discusses “Three Flames,” his novel about a family from rural Cambodia. Filmmaker and documentarian Kalyanee Mam is the guest host. Register at nationalwritersseries.org.
Resource gains partnership
INTERLOCHEN — artBright, a local peer-to-peer resource, recently formed a community impact partnership with Catholic Human Services. artBright plans to donate accessible art kits to its partner, which will use them in client services. People can donate to the Community Impact Fundraiser through GoFundMe.
Call for artists
EAST JORDAN — East Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce invites artists to submit original sculptures for the Jordan Art Walk. The exhibition theme is relationships to water. Installation occurs this summer, with works displayed for three years. Submit up to three entries to info@ejchamber.org by March 31.
Library programs
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library continues its story time program for kids at 11 a.m. every Wednesday through Facebook. Additionally, themed craft and activity kits are available for children, families and tweens/teens. Card-of-the-Month kits are offered for adults. Pick up a kit on the first day of each month. Registration is not required. More details: 231-533-8814.
Theater seeks donations
FRANKFORT — Friends of the Garden Theater hosts the fundraiser “Keep the Garden Growing” while doors are closed to the public. Donations help fund facility improvements and repairs, such as ADA restrooms, stage restoration and foundation work. Checks can be dropped off at Stormcloud Brewing or send them to P.O. Box 341 in Frankfort, MI 49635. The theater aims to reopen this summer. More information: friends@frankfortgardentheater.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.