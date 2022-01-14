Gallery updates hours
ALPENA — Thunder Bay Arts Gallery recently resumed its winter hours. The facility is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday until March 31.
Movie showing
FRANKFORT — Family Movie Day is Jan. 15 at the Garden Theater. Watch the film “Smallfoot” (rated PG) at 4 p.m. Tickets, popcorn and kids’ drinks are $1 each.
Interested sponsors may contact kjones@gardentheater.org.
Sewing class
LUDINGTON — Deb Borema leads Sunday sewing classes at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 16, 23 and 30 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts. Students start and complete a new project each week. Supplies are included. Face masks are required; space is limited. Cost is $20 for LACA members, $25 for the public. Contact: 231-845-2787.
Museum earns distinction
TRAVERSE CITY — The Dennos Museum Center recently earned the American Alliance of Museums’ Core Documents Verification, meaning that its mission and policies reflect the practices of professional museums. The local facility is one of 38 in the state to complete the process.
MLK Day event
TRAVERSE CITY — Building Bridges with Music presents an MLK Remembrance Day event at 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at City Opera House. The event features Motown Legends Gospel Choir, local saxophonist Laurie Sears, NMC Children’s Choir Cantus, NMC Chamber Singers, tuba player Kevin Larose and dobro guitar player Joe Wilson.
In-person seating is limited. Tickets are free at cityoperahouse.org. View the livestream at musichub.live/mlk2022nmc.
Movie night canceled
BELLAIRE — Friends of the Library scrapped its Jan. 18 movie showing at Bellaire Public Library.
Art sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Art with Heart sessions go from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 19 and 26 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring supplies for drawing, jewelry making or another creative activity.
Bridge games
INTERLOCHEN — Learn to play the card game Bridge from 2-5 p.m. Jan. 20 and 27 at Interlochen Public Library.
Author recognized
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan author John Wemlinger’s historical fiction novel “The Cut” was named a 2022 Michigan Notable Book by the Library of Michigan.
The book tells the story of how Onekama was founded.
Other books on the list include “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley, “Up North in Michigan” by Jerry Dennis and “Getting to the Heart of the Matter: My 36 Years in the Senate” by Carl Levin and Linda Gustitus.
Lecture series
LUDINGTON — Calvin University’s “January Series” is available at Ludington Area Center for the Arts through Jan. 28. The free series is streamed at noon Monday through Friday in the LACA performance hall. Presentations are not shown on Thursdays. Speakers include bestselling authors, a theologian and more. calvin.edu/january
Theater program
TRAVERSE CITY — City Opera House opens registration for its Take It From The Top Broadway Intensive, which occurs Aug. 15-19.
Students ages 9 and older learn dancing, acting and music techniques from professional teaching artists. At the end of the program, participants showcase their work in a live performance. Register at cityoperahouse.org/tiftt.
