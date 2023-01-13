‘Telling Stories’ exhibition
GLEN ARBOR — The “Telling Stories” exhibition is displayed Jan. 13 through March 23 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. The exhibitors tell their tales in photographs, fiber art, woodworks, collage and other formats.
Paper crafting
INTERLOCHEN — Tweens, teens and adults may join a paper crafting session from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 14 at Interlochen Public Library.
Use paper and other materials to create greeting cards, journals, collages and more.
Family activity
SUTTONS BAY — Family Fun with Legos goes from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at Suttons Bay Bingham District Library. A snack is provided.
Art and wine event
TRAVERSE CITY — Twisted Fish Gallery hosts an art and wine pairing from 3-6 p.m. Jan. 14 at Mari Vineyards.
The featured artist is Jerry Gates. His paintings are available to view at the gallery through February.
Benefit concert
CHEBOYGAN — “The Peters, Pauls and Marys” show begins at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at Cheboygan Opera House.
Tickets are $20 per person, $15 for veterans and students at theoperahouse.org or 231-627-5841. Proceeds go to the opera house for youth educational programs.
Winter show
TRAVERSE CITY — The Friars perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 14 at City Opera House.
The Friars are an a cappella subset of the University of Michigan Men’s Glee Club. Tickets are $20 per adult, $15 for seniors and $10 for students.
Prayer Flag Workshop
BENZONIA — The Grow Benzie Art Guild hosts the Prayer Flag Workshop from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Jan. 15. Local mixed-media artist Jessica Kovan leads participants in making flags.
Donations support For Love of Water (FLOW). RSVP to art@growbenzie.org or 231-218-0655.
Grant applications
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan nonprofits, schools and municipalities can apply for mini-grants until 5 p.m. Jan. 15. Michigan Arts and Culture Council accepts applications for local projects, professional and organizational development and school supplies.
Funds are available through the Northwest Michigan Arts and Culture Network and can be used March 1 through Sept. 30, 2023.
Grants must be submitted via macc.smartsimple.com. Questions: arts@nwmiarts.net.
Art classes
PETOSKEY — The Katydid hosts art classes this month.
Recreate the Northern Lights using pastels at 6 p.m. Jan. 16, and paint a mandala on a canvas at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 29.
Each class is $35 at grandpashorters.com or by calling 231-758-1030.
Tribute show tickets available
TRAVERSE CITY — Tickets are on sale for the John Prine Tribute Concert, set at 8 p.m. Feb. 17 at City Opera House.
Reserved seats are $20 or $30. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Weekly library events
TRAVERSE CITY — Peninsula Community Library hosts weekly activities this month.
The Threads group meets from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays. Bring a project. Reading dogs Lani and Rosi visit at 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Yoga sessions begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursdays. More details: 231-223-7700.
Call for artists
TRAVERSE CITY — Artists are invited to apply for the “Great Bodies” exhibition at Higher Art Gallery.
Each artist can submit one or two pieces for consideration. Paintings, pastels, drawings, watercolor, fiber, sculptural wall pieces and mixed media are accepted.
Entries are due May 10. The exhibition runs July 7 through Aug. 3. Visit higherartgallery.com/calls-for-art for more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.