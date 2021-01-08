Art kits available
ELK RAPIDS — Adults and teens can pick up a take-and-make craft Jan. 11 from Elk Rapids District Library. This month’s project is beginning cross-stitch. More details: 231-264-9979.
Music lessons
ELK RAPIDS — Bonnie Twiss Music Instruction is open to all ages. Learn music theory and composition as well as how to play the piano. Health safety protocols are followed. More information: 231-498-2181 or 248-648-9741.
Reading program
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library hosts the Snowbird Reading Challenge through Jan. 15. Kids under 12 are encouraged to read at least 200 minutes and teens and adults can record 500 minutes before the deadline. Registration: bellairelibrary@gmail.com; 231-533-8814.
Art exhibition
GLEN ARBOR — The “You Are T/Here” exhibition opens Jan. 15 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. Gallery Manager Sarah Bearup-Neal converses with local poet Fleda Brown, Traverse City poet and bookstore proprietor Paul Stebelton and Wisconsin visual artist Crystal Neubaeur. View the works and videos online or in the gallery through March 25.
Scholarships available
TRAVERSE CITY — American Association of University Women- Traverse City Area Branch offers scholarships for local women who completed at least two years of post-secondary education. Three, $2,000 awards are available. Applications are accepted Jan. 15 through March 1. The Minnie Votruba Moore Scholarship is posted at gtrcf.org. Find the Zimco LLC at aauwtc.org.
Living room concerts
CADILLAC — Gopherwood Concerts kicks off the “Direct to Your Living Room Season” Jan. 16 with Crys Matthews. Ticket prices vary. All shows begin at 7 p.m. through the organization’s Facebook page and website. Contact: 231-846-8383.
Other scheduled concerts:
- Feb. 27 — Ordinary Elephant
- March 20 — Sumkali
- April 10 — Audra Kubat
- May 8 — Root Doctor
Call for artists
MUSKEGON — Local and national artists of all media are invited to apply for the Lakeshore Art Festival, set June 26-27. The application fee is $35; booth fees vary. Forms are available until Feb. 28 at Zapplication.org. Contact: director@lakeshoreartfestival.org.
Casting call
TRAVERSE CITY — A new medical show seeks to cast people with unusual skin conditions, such as cysts, lipomas or other undiagnosed skin issues. If selected, medical and transportation fees are covered. Apply or nominate someone at bit.ly/DrSkinShow. Send photos and a short story to castingtv499@gmail.com and casting@alexshaw.tv
