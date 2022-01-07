‘Funky Faces’ workshop
LUDINGTON — Ludington Area Center for the Arts hosts a “Funky Faces” workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 8. Students learn how to make a mixed media piece on canvas.
Cost is $40 for LACA members, $45 for others. Face masks are required. Registration: 231-845-2787.
Watercolor workshops
ELK RAPIDS — Charles Murphy leads watercolor workshops from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 8 and 15 at Twisted Fish Gallery.
Each event is $140 and includes lunch. Students bring their own supplies. Registration: 231-264-0123.
Concert series returns
TRAVERSE CITY — The Dennos Museum Center kicks off its Dennos Concert Series with Latin and jazz septet Aguankó at 8 p.m. Jan. 8 in Milliken Auditorium. Attendees are required to wear face masks.
The Sweet Water Warblers perform Jan. 26. The group features Michigan folk vocalists Rachael Davis, May Erlewine and Lindsay Lou.
Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $20 at dennosmuseum.org.
Basketry sessions
ALDEN — Dorothy Walter leads basketry sessions from 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays in January at Helena Township Community Center.
Experience is not required; join anytime for $5. More information: 231-331-6583.
Theater registration opens
TRAVERSE CITY — Parallel 45 Theatre accepts registration for its spring classes and summer camps starting Jan. 10.
Kindergarten through second graders may enroll in creative drama courses, third through fifth graders in performance classes and sixth through ninth graders in acting classes. Small group and individual lessons are available for seventh through 12th graders. The session runs March 7 through May 6.
Kindergarten through sixth graders may join the Outdoor Theatre Adventure Camp. Half-day activities include theater games, tie dye and water balloons. Third through sixth graders create and rehearse a play during full-day sessions. parallel45.org
Book discussion
INTERLOCHEN — Community members are invited to discuss Mary Doria Russell’s “The Women of Copper Country” at 5 p.m. Jan. 13 at Interlochen Public Library. This Great Michigan Read is presented by Michigan Humanities and supported by national, state and local partners including the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Meijer Foundation.
Marine Corps awards program
TRIANGLE, Va. — The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation accepts nominations for its annual award program. The foundation presents awards for creative works that preserve or advance Marine Corps history, traditions, culture or service.
Award categories include journalism, documentary, literature, screenplay, photography and poetry. Marines and civilians are can submit their artistic entries until Jan. 15. Awards are presented during the April 30 ceremony at the National Museum of the Marine Corps.
Winners receive a gold medallion award, commemorative brick in Semper Fidelis Memorial Park and a $2,000 prize if applicable.
https://www.marineheritage.org/awards
