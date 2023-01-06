Collages displayed
GLEN ARBOR — A series of collages titled “A Feral Housewife” is available to view at Glen Arbor Arts Center from Jan. 6 through April 21.
Leelanau County artist Mary Beth Acosta used recycled, vintage papers to create the collages.
Gallery updates hours
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays at 219 E. Front St.
Email higherartgallery@gmail.com to make an appointment Sundays through Tuesdays.
Brewery hosts exhibition
TRAVERSE CITY — The Right Brain Phantasmagoria Art Exhibition opens from 1-10 p.m. Jan. 7 at the brewery. The reception includes on-site sketch portraits, stilt exhibitions and music from Jan Sunny Johnson-Lemieux.
Grand Traverse area artists display their drawings, pottery, photographs and more in this show. All pieces are available for purchase. View the works through March 4.
Free musical event
GRAYLING — Fiddle and guitar duo Tim and Dani play bluegrass from 2-4 p.m. Jan. 7 at the AuSable Artisan Village Gallery. Admission is free.
Euchre games
ELK RAPIDS — Play Euchre from 6:30-9 p.m. Saturdays starting Jan. 7 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Community Center.
Admission is $5 per person. Cash prizes available. Events go through mid-May.
Kids’ programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts weekly activities for preschool and elementary students.
Design and decorate a winter hat during Kid’s Craft Lab at 1 or 3:30 p.m. Jan. 9 and 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. Jan. 12. Storytime Adventures features “The Hat” at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Jan. 10 and 13.
Reserve attendance at glcm.org.
Pottery studio sessions
NORTHPORT — Northport Arts Association hosts the Winter Pottery Studio on Mondays from 1-4 p.m. Jan. 9 through Feb. 13 and Feb. 20 through March 27.
Cost is $90 for NAA members, $115 for others. Instruction is not included. Reserve a spot at northportartsassociation.org.
Creating with yarn
INTERLOCHEN — Get Hooked: Yarn Therapy gathers from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 10 and 17 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring a project.
‘Hamnet’ discussion
INTERLOCHEN — Discuss “Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell during the Thursday Morning Book Club at 10 a.m. Jan. 12 at Interlochen Public Library. More details: 231-276-6767.
Bluegrass concert
LUDINGTON — Full Cord Bluegrass performs at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts. Admission is $20 via Eventbrite or $25 at the door.
Sculpture entries due Jan. 13
ALPENA — Thunder Bay Arts Council accepts applications for ice sculptures through Jan. 13. Sculptures are displayed during Alpena Ice Fest on Feb. 11.
Area businesses, community organizations and individual sponsors may apply at ThunderBayArts.org or call 989-356-6678 for more details.
Call for artists
NORTHPORT — Northport Arts Association seeks artists for its 2023 Gene Rantz Plein Air Paint Out. Works are created July 21-22 in northern Michigan. The Wet Paint Sale is July 22. Artwork is displayed from July 23 through Aug. 6.
Space is limited. Entry fees vary. Learn more and find the application at northportartsassociation.org.
