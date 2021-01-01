Art exhibition set at Higher Art Gallery
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery hosts the “Personal Myths, Tales and Icons” exhibition from Jan. 6 through Feb. 5. View the works at the gallery’s new location, 219 E. Front St., or online.
Face masks are required in the building.
Winter hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Call 231-252-4616 to make an appointment.
DivorceCare seminar starts Jan. 6 TRAVERSE CITY — A DivorceCare support group seminar starts Jan. 6 at East Bay Calvary Church. Discuss anger, loneliness, single living, forgiveness and more topics.
Meetings are set from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. More details: mbaldwin623@gmail.com.
Call for artists
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan artists are invited to apply for the “Those Who Teach” exhibition at Higher Art Gallery.
The show features works from current or retired visual arts educators.
Entry is $15.
Submissions are due Jan. 10.
Send up to three images and artwork details to higherartgallery@gmail.com.
Non-credit courses available at NMC
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Extended Education offers many classes for adults beginning Jan. 11.
Courses include creative writing, web development, communication, digital marketing and more.
Some are online only; others are hybrids.
Register at nmc.edu/ees.
Picture book is released
TRAVERSE CITY — City Commissioner Ashlea Walter recently published her first children’s book “Up North Alphabet.”
The book features watercolor illustrations of northern Michigan locations. Find the text at Horizon Books and Brilliant Books in Traverse City, Cottage Book Shop in Glen Arbor, Leelanau Books in Leland or Bay Books in Suttons Bay.
It is also available for purchase through Amazon.com.
Author lineup announced
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series continues its winter and spring 2021 season in a virtual format.
A $10 donation is suggested for each author talk.
The season opens Jan. 14 with Dwight Garner, who discusses his recent text “Garner’s Quotations.”
Scheduled talks:
- Jan. 21 — Alan Lightman, “Three Flames”
- Feb. 4 — Martha Teichner, “When Harry Met Minnie”
- Feb. 24 — Diane Rehm, “When My Time Comes”
- March 19 — Imbolo Mbue, “How Beautiful We Were”
- April 8 — Karla Cornejo Villavicencio, “The Undocumented Americans”
- April 22 — Chris Bohjalian, “Hour of the Witch”
- May 13 — Rochelle Riley, “That They Lived”
- May 26 — Mary Doria Russell, “The Women of the Copper Country”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.