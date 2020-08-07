TRAVERSE CITY — Judy Harrison created SwingShift and the Stars in 2008. Since then, the nonprofit presented several dance competitions each year at City Opera House to raise money for local charities.
This year, those events were canceled and the venue closed because of coronavirus concerns.
Instead, the group launched an outdoor concert series, with the next event starting at 6 p.m. Aug. 7, tonight, at Clinch Park.
Harrison said they needed to find a way to support nonprofits and continue their community presence.
“Like everybody else, COVID has caused us to pivot a little,” she said. “It was really important to us to stay in our community. Being outdoors, we can get back to some live entertainment.”
Everyone is invited to set up a chair or blanket and listen to music from ReBooted, a seven-piece country and classic rock band. Harrison said they will be properly distanced from the audience.
“We play those songs you just love to hear — all the generations that have stood the test of time,” she said. “It’s definitely family friendly. We keep it clean.”
Admission is by donation, with funds benefiting 22 2 None, a 4-year-old nonprofit that aims to raise awareness of veteran suicide. The organization was featured during a past season of SwingShift and the Stars.
Vice President Ray McDaniel said the first number in their name comes from a Department of Veteran Affairs study, which found that 22 veterans commit suicide every day.
McDaniel said that number is probably closer to 30 or 35 today.
McDaniel said they are glad to be included in another important event.
“A lot of times, the work nonprofits do goes unnoticed by the general public,” he said. “We’re grateful to be a part of it and be out in the community to discuss what we do.”
22 2 None also helps veterans pay their mortgage and utility bills, McDaniel said. They recently purchased the former South Boardman elementary school building, with the goal to turn it into transitional housing. McDaniel said they are fully funded by donations, not government grants.
The group hosted its first pop-up concert featuring the band ReBooted in June at Turtle Creek Stadium and its second, the “Remembering Patsy Cline” show, in July at Reigning Liberty Ranch.
Harrison added that if people cannot attend or are uncomfortable going out, they can visit swingshiftandthestars.org to contribute.
“That’s okay too,” she said. “They can still be a part of it.”
Harrison added that ReBooted is scheduled to perform Aug. 29 in the Old Town Playhouse parking lot and they hope to host an event in September, depending on the weather.
“We want to try to help out for as long as we can,” she said. “Join us for a really fun, easy-going night.”
SwingShift and the Stars has collected more than $4 million for nonprofits since 2008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.