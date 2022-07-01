In the end, it rolled out as a welcoming, resplendent, rollicking reunion of the Forest Family.
Late June’s much-delayed return of Electric Forest to Rothbury in Oceana County was embraced by more than 45,000 vibrantly and often luminously bedecked festivalgoers who rambled from stage to stage amid the woods and meadows of the Double JJ Resort.
They reveled in sets by the likes of internationally revered acts GRiZ, Louis the Child, Sylvan Esso, Cannons and The String Cheese Incident, as well as appearances by regional favorites who included Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers, The Accidentals (from Traverse City), Chirp, Michigander, Tom Wall and others.
Although attendees were clearly drained after the four-day affair, many raved about the friendly and unparalleled atmosphere of the festival, which returned for the first time after a two-year absence due to the COVID pandemic.
“Electric Forest is a magical place,” said attendee and photographer Derek Ketchum, of Kalamazoo.
“Two years ago, we thought the days of gatherings like this were over. This weekend was a huge exclamation that nothing can stand in the way of people gathering in mass to celebrate the summer, celebrate the love, and gather in the forest and forget about the outside world, even if it’s just for a weekend.”
A few musical highlights from the weekend in the Forest:
- Sylvan Esso gave one of the festival’s most energetic performances of the weekend (performing on the Sherwood Court stage), especially for a two-person band. The spinning, high-kicking energy from Amelia Meath and dialed-in synths and beats from Nick Sanborn created a luxurious sonic palette.
- One of the wildest sets came courtesy of electronic music hero GRiZ on the Ranch Arena stage during a very late Friday night set, complete with towering flames and laser beam bliss. On the festival’s final night, he joined electronic duo Louis the Child to play a saxophone solo for a teeming audience that filled Ranch Arena.
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise performed the band’s signature brand of indie-rock for a brimming capacity crowd at The Carousel Club very early Saturday morning while a fleet of hot air balloons prepared for take off along the horizon.
Even the Michigan State Police Hart Post reported that things went relatively smoothly during the four-day festival. An initial tally showed just seven arrests for assault and other offenses, though a final report hadn’t yet been issued. No deaths were reported.
