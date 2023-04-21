TRAVERSE CITY — When 18 Michigan artists from the Earthwork Music collective hit the road for a statewide tour that stops in Traverse City on Saturday, no one really knows what might unfurl on stage.
“To be honest, we’re not sure exactly what’s going to happen,” said Grand Rapids singer-songwriter Nicholas James Thomasma, who’s helped organize the first Earthwork Music tour of the state since 2018.
“We do know each show will be uniquely different and they’ll never be able to recreate these things again.”
The tour — which kicked off Wednesday (April 19) in Kalamazoo — has a wide-ranging group of musicians playing two sets in “a cabaret-style format.” The Earthwork Spring Tour plays Traverse City’s The Alluvion, 414 E. Eighth St., at 7 p.m. Saturday (April 22). Tickets, $30, available online at earthworkmusic.com.
The five-date tour wraps up at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts on Sunday (April 23).
As Thomasma puts it, the music emerging from the collective — which represents about two dozen acts from communities across Michigan — covers a lot of territory.
“It is both chaotic and beautiful at the same time,” he said of the “star-studded lineup” showcased by the collective, which covers everything from folk to rock to soul to bluegrass to Americana.
Tour performers include Dede Alder, Seth Bernard, Ralston Bowles, Sari Brown, Sarah Cohen (The Antivillains), Samantha Cooper, Chris Good, Jordan Hamilton, Amber Hasan, Josh Holcomb, Audra Kubat, Elisabeth Pixley-Fink, Michael Dause (Moss Manor), Vince Russo (The Appleseed Collective), Mike Savina (The Go Rounds), Jo Serrapere (Stella!), Ben Traverse and Thomasma.
Every artist on the tour will play and sing during the shows, backed by various members of the collective, with plenty of spontaneity expected.
“Each (show) will have their own intimate and unique parts to it,” said Bowles, of Grand Rapids.
Still, Bowles conceded “there’s been a lot of file-sharing and going back and forth through Google docs” to help performers prepare for the tour.
“That’s one of the great things about our collective is that we’re all friends and we all play on each other’s records,” added Thomasma. “There are a lot of collaborative efforts among our group.”
The concerts will take place in intimate venues, ideal for storytelling and audience interaction.
“I know we were looking to book wonderful listening rooms in the Lower Peninsula for this run, and to cover our bases in terms of geography and population centers,” said Bernard, of Lake City, who founded the Earthwork Music collective in 2001 as way of raising “both community and self-awareness” through the “intrinsic power of music.”
