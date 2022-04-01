TRAVERSE CITY — The third time’s a charm, right?
For Traverse City filmmaker Rich Brauer, owner of Brauer Productions Inc., the third “Dogman” film he plans to begin making in Benzie County in September marks the completion of a trilogy.
Brauer shot the first “Dogman” in 2012. “Dogman 2: The Wrath of the Litter” came out in 2014.
Brauer has also produced and directed 10 feature films, all shot in Michigan, including “Barn Red” starring Ernest Borgnine and two “Frozen Stupid” films. He was named Michigan Filmmaker of the Year in 2009.
According to Urban Dictionary, dogman is a cryptozoological (rumored to exist) creature allegedly first spotted in 1887 in Wexford County. Legend has it that the 7-foot tall canine-like animal has the torso of a man and a howl that is akin to a human scream.
As Brauer explains, he was friends with Traverse City disc jockey Steve Cook, who created a “creepy” song, “The Legend,” about dogman in 1987 that became the genesis for the movie series. Cook says he wrote the song as a joke for Jack O’Malley’s morning radio show.
“It was composed in about an hour using a $99 Casio keyboard,” Cook said via email. “It literally was one of scores of radio bits we produced over the years, designed to play for one day and disappear.”
As it turned out, it had legs.
“That song scared the crap out of a couple of generations of people,” says Brauer, who was contemplating a few ideas for a new film around 2010 and decided dogman would be a good theme.
“Steve liked it,” Brauer says. “As a friend, he’s sort of a collaborator and consultant.”
Cook describes the Dogman movies as “fun, funky independent filmmaking.”
“These are story-driven films, less about the dogman itself, and more about the impact the creature has on the characters,” he notes.
Brauer categorizes the films as suspense-thriller, with a thread of quirky humor. As with “Dogman and Dogman2,” “Dogman3: Fight to the Finish” will be filmed in Benzie County, where Brauer has an old farmhouse that will serve as a prop. The cast and crew stage out of Beulah where they’ll stay and take meals together during production.
In the first film, family pets and wild animals are victimized by an attacker that isn’t human and needs to be stopped. In the second, set a year later, a litter of fully grown dogman pups turn up lurking in the forest.
“It can be scary, but it’s not like watching brutality,” Brauer says. “It’s more of an organic, natural phenomenon that needs to be dealt with.”
Brauer says the third screenplay — he’s written them all — is redemptive. The two previous films deliberately left cliffhanger questions unanswered, he explained in a press release, adding, “Now it’s time to bring exciting closure to the series.”
The cast for the third film includes actors who performed in the first two. Three are from Los Angeles, though some Traverse City area actors will also be tapped, says Brauer, who is still finalizing some of those arrangements.
Larry Joe Campbell (“Wedding Crashers,” “According to Jim”), who was born in Pontiac, grew up in Cadillac, graduated from Central Michigan University and now lives in Los Angeles, says he’s gladly returning to be in the next film and would work with Brauer every year if he could.
“Rich has cultivated an environment that’s very communal,” Campbell said via email. “It almost feels like a sleep-away camp rather than a film … Rich sets up his projects so that production and consumption are in balance.
“There’s a lot of work, because we shoot fast and the production schedule is shorter than most. But there’s ample time to play and talk and unwind.”
Another returning cast member, Stacie Mitchell (“Opening Night,” “ Game of Death”), lives outside of Los Angeles but also has Michigan roots. Growing up in Roseville, she went to school in the Grosse Pointe area and attended Western Michigan University before going on to Purdue for grad school.
Like Campbell, she enjoys the communal experience of shooting the films. She also appreciates the appeal of the movies’ theme.
“It’s around this creature — this mythical creature — and the idea that maybe he’s real and people have had these sightings,” Mitchell says. “I think people get really excited about it and want to know more — that something like this could exist.”
In fact, some believe dogman does exist, says Brauer, who has had people tell him they’ve seen the creature. One asked Brauer if he personally believes in the existence of dogman.
“I said it doesn’t matter what I believe,” he says. “I love theater and love the concept.”
Meanwhile, the series has developed a following among families.
He describes kids ages 10-15 as “my surprise audience” and says they bring their parents along. While the Dogman series aren’t family-oriented in the traditional sense, he says, they are films a family can watch.
“If you’re looking for a slasher movie on a Friday night, this isn’t it,” Brauer says. “But if you’re looking for something to have a little fun with your kids, to learn a little bit about the woods and little bit about a legend of this dogman, it’s kind of like Bigfoot’s cousin.
“Many cultures have something like this … unexplained things in the woods.”
Trailers for Dogman movies are available at brauer.com. The first and second films can be viewed on a variety of platforms including Amazon Prime.
Brauer hopes to have this newest Dogman completed by the end of the year, at which time it will be released by a Chicago-based distributor.
They are seeking to crowd fund the remaining 11 percent through a gofundme campaign and will put supporters’ names in the credits.
