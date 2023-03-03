TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan singer-songwriter, guitarist and Earthwork Music collective founder Seth Bernard described last weekend’s celebration of Michigan music at the Jammie Awards as an uplifting conclave of like-minded souls reveling in community spirit.
“This is really good for all of our hearts being together in the winter,” Bernard said during the inaugural performance by his Moss Manor super-group. “We’re all music lovers. That’s what connects us.”
With thousands of those music lovers on hand at Grand Rapids’ Intersection nightclub, 19 acts produced electrifying performances on three stages with 17 awards doled out for the best releases by artists from across the state.
Ann Arbor guitarist Andrew Brown’s fascination with jazz manouche and the legendary Django Reinhardt has produced audience-pleasing music of his own through that distinctive band project Djangophonique.
It also produced the biggest wins at WYCE-FM’s 2023 Jammie Awards: Djangophonique not only snagged artist of the year honors, but its studio debut album, “Introducing Djangophonique” won the Traditions Award along with being named best jazz album of the year.
Overall album of the year honors when to Grand Rapids indie-rock band Major Murphy for “Access,” with soul-rock’s Nathan Walton & The Remedy winning both listeners’ choice awards — for artist of the year and for album of the year with “Daybreak,” one of two recordings the group released in 2022.
A hearty, large and enthusiastic crowd of fans packed The Intersection’s three venues during the 23rd edition of the awards show.
“The energy is unreal,” said Grand Rapids singer Sarena Rae, who played the Jammies for the first time.
“People are here to support local, but they also just love music and you can tell. It’s been an incredible experience. Being on the stage was just the next level. I loved it so much.”
As Jammie-winning singer Nathan Walton put it: “This is what we live for: sharing the stage with so many awesome performing artists. And to win two Jammie Awards? That’s incredible, we are so grateful.”
Other winners included Grand Rapids pop/electronic duo Cal in Red (critics’ choice artist of the year), Grand Rapids alternative rock/pop band Phabies (critics’ choice album of the year), Cadillac-bred blues/roots artist Luke Winslow-King (song of the year) and Kalamazoo’s Last Gasp Collective (best hip-hop album).
In addition, Local Spins presented its emerging artist of the year award to Allegan County native and Americana singer-guitarist Myron Elkins, who recently released his first studio album on the national Elektra Records’ Low Country Sound label.
For the second year, the nonprofit Michigan Music Alliance also gave out its Ovation Awards, commemorating those dedicated to collaboration, community and equality in building the region’s music scene.
This year’s winners were Nate Dorough, senior talent buyer for Kickstand Productions (formerly with Audiotree Presents); Chip and Karen VanKlompenburg, owners of The Stray music venue in Grand Rapids; Jennifer Hudson-Prenkert, founder of Kalamazoo’s Sounds of the Zoo; and John Bommarito, a longtime Southeast Michigan radio personality and podcaster.
From The Remedy’s 12-piece assault of soulful rock that kicked off the evening to Sixman’s audience-involving hip-hop party that closed it all out, the Jammie Awards show – held in its traditional February time slot for the first time since the pre-pandemic days of 2020 – boasted a broad range of music.
It also featured Moss Manor’s first performance as a band to close out the main stage. The trio — Michael Dause of Traverse City’s The Accidentals, Dan Rickabus of Grand Rapids’ The Crane Wives and Seth Bernard of Kalkaska — was joined by bassist Justin Avdek in unfurling a magical, lush mélange of songs from their debut album released Feb. 3.
“We’re thrilled to be sharing these songs live for the first time,” Bernard told an approving crowd.
