As I sit here and think about my upcoming retirement from City Opera House and my last article, I’d be remiss in saying I’ll miss this writing challenge and opportunity.
Since taking on the management of City Opera House in January of 2010 and all the challenges that laid ahead of us, we can say with great satisfaction that we have come a long, long way in the past 13 years.
All of what we have accomplished in the past 13 years is due mostly to this community where we all choose to spend our most precious commodity, life.
The Opera House would not exist as it is today without all of you. You have our undying appreciation. From our benefactors, donors, sponsors, community foundations, volunteers, ticket buyers, and most importantly, the COH staff and board and City of Traverse City, you have all made a huge impact for this community.
While I’d love to single you all out, my allotted 600 words would not be enough. You all know who you are and what you bring to the table of success for the Opera House. This 135-year-old community gem has seen many changes over the years, from the completion of the Bryan Crough dressing rooms over the old saddle shop, adding restrooms to the third floor, to development of the third floor Overture Room. One project that has been a long one is the new canopy that is being installed over the entrance. (It’s my hope that before I walk out the door this is complete.) The most recent capital campaign allowed us to replace all the free standing chairs with more ergonomically comfortable seating and our own in-house, state-of-the-art sound system.
As I’m looking to depart we are finishing up a few projects: refinishing the stage and auditorium flooring; upgrading the Ingraham Green Room; and adding a much needed generator that will replace the old battery backup system.
Aside from the events that the COH presents, the community users of this facility like TC’s National Writers Series, TCNewTech, Old Town Playhouse and so many others also contribute tremendously to the success of not only the Opera House, but the community as well.
Through the years, our annual Take It From the Top 10-18-year-old music, theater and dance summer camp put more than 540 onstage; 650 high school students wrote and submitted one-act plays, of which 78 were fully staged and produced for our annual Young Playwrights Festival; many masterclasses for students and adults from performers like Franc D’Ambrosio, Black Violin and many more.
My hope is that we have made an impact.
Needless to say, much has happened over the years and as my days are numbered, I’m so proud of having had the opportunity to be a part of all this. The arts has always played a large part in my life. It’s been easy to do a job that you thoroughly enjoy doing. I will miss all of the wonderful connections and friends I’ve made along the way and, who knows, I may even become a volunteer and still see you at events.
It’s now time to give back to my family who have always been very supportive of my career that involves long days and weekend hours. There’s always more to do!
Before I sign off, beginning Aug. 1, Chad Lindsey will take over the executive director role. Chad is a returning Michigander and comes with a wealth of knowledge in this industry. Change is good.
Lastly the COH 2023-2024 MSUFCU Performing Arts Season is now on sale. Come see artists like Take3, BLK BOK, Lewis Black, The Broadway Tenors, The Step Crew, The Moth, “Pete the Cat Goes to Hollywood,” four ICA events, Artrageous, “When you Wish Upon A Star, A Jazz Tribute to 100 Years of Disney,” and three Broadway bus trips to Wharton Center.
Check it out at www.cityoperahouse.org
Thank you for the years and opportunity to be a part of your lives.
