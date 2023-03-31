As spring approaches, my mind goes to spring cleaning, the freshness of the air, spring flowers and wishing I were outside more. But, it’s also that time of year where we are winding down our 2022-2023 season of events presented by City Opera House and finalizing the new 2023-2024 season of Performing Arts shows and concerts.
With our new sound system in place we have two more projects on our list to complete that, along with the shows remaining in our season, will finish up what has been a busy year here. Every year during spring break we do some major cleaning of the chairs and carpets and will be tackling sanding and restaining the stage floor. Everything will be cleaned up for the season end.
With all that in mind, please consider attending one or more upcoming events. For most all performing arts organizations around the country, the return to theaters has been slow for the last two years coming out of the pandemic. We want you to feel comfortable in returning to live performances and understand patrons concerns.
As spring arrives, keep in mind that we do have some great shows still to come for consideration.
Comedian Dave Landau, who got his start in Detroit at the Second City’s Conservatory, performs April 7.
Dave Landau has become one of the most in-demand headliners working today. As a top rising comic, Dave’s laid-back demeanor and dark style of comedy landed him on Comedy Central’s “This is Not Happening” and AXS.TV’s “Live at Gotham” five times. Performing with Dave is Derek Richards.
On April 9 at 1:30 p.m. we have a free showcase of our Young Playwrights Festival. Come watch six local high school students’ plays come to life on stage. These six student finalists were paired with a professional playwright mentor to work with them to bring out the best of what they had written. Now comes the fun, when they actually get to see their play performed live on the Opera House stage. It’s incredible to watch and see this happen.
Enjoy the sounds of a big band at the Sean Johnson’s Big Band Experience on April 21. Sean has been here with the acapella group Tonic-sol-fa in the past and has turned his attention to bringing back the big band sounds.
Keller Williams & Steve Poltz will be on our stage April 27. Keller Williams kindly invites you to “Shut the Folk Up and Listen” Tour. Keller teams up with folkie troubadour Poltz for the third installment of the concert series. A seated evening of song, story and — if all goes well — laughter.
If dance is your thing, join us for the Interlochen Center for the Arts Contemporary Dance Concert on April 28. Enjoy a spectacular evening of contemporary dance and original music from students at ICA.
If you enjoy blues and country, perhaps you would enjoy seeing Charley Crockett on June 26. Charley is an Americana singer, guitarist and songwriter. Not to be missed.
Magic, illusion and comedy, anyone? Join us on July 14 for the “Kindness Wins” Tour, featuring Tom Coverly. Sharing a message for bullying prevention, show proceeds will go this his nonprofit, One Goal Productions.
Last but not least, registration is open to students of 10-18 years old for the Take It From The Top Summer Camp from Aug 14-18. This week long camp culminates with a showcase, free and open to the public at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, August 18. Come support these young aspiring actors. You can find out more at www.cityoperahouse.org . Hope to see you soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.