As winter and the holidays are upon us, we think about some of our favorite things at the Opera House. By the time this comes out, our volunteer elves have been busy decorating the COH for the holidays. The trees are up with the lights twinkling, lobbies are decorated and the staff and board look forward to our annual Volunteer Appreciation Dinner on Dec. 5 — dinner, drinks, desserts, appreciation and a rousing white elephant gift exchange, a favorite part of the evening for all.
Our volunteers give so much and this is just one way we can give back to them for all they do for us.
Another favorite event is our 7th Annual Broadway on Front: White Christmas Gala on Saturday, Dec. 3.
This year’s gala consists of Broadway performers singing tunes from the movie “White Christmas” and other holiday selections. The evening also has a live auction that includes trips, private dinners by a local chef, and local experiences. (I don’t want to give away too much), and a brief direct ask for scholarship support for arts education events.
There may still be a few table seats available and a considerable amount of balcony seating is available. Balcony patrons can also participate in the auction support piece of the event. Further information and pricing can be found at www.cityoperahouse.org/events
In April our Young Playwright festival comes to a finale with six local high school playwrights plays performed live by local directors and actors on Sunday, April 16 at 1:30 p.m. The showcase is free and open to the public. High school students can participate by submitting a one act play (find information and instructions at www.cityoperahouse.org/ypf) by Dec 16. Those plays are then read blind and narrowed down to 12 semifinalists. Those 12 plays are reviewed again and narrowed down to the six finalists. Once that process is complete, those six finalists are assigned a professional playwright mentor who will work with and mentor their students. The final scripts are sent to the program coordinator, who engages the directors, actors with rehearsals begin for the final showcase. We are in our 11th year of this program and students from the five county area submit entries.
Parents looking for a great music, dance and theatre camp have a wonderful opportunity for their students, in our Take It From The Top program running from Aug 14-17, 2023. This is a fee-based program with full to partial scholarships offered. Paul Canaan who organizes the talent for our gala, is the director of this program as well. Paul brings in Broadway artists that work with the students in music, dance and theatre, and within five short days has the students performing a free public performance. Also in its 11th year, TIFTT continues to shine. As I sit and watch the students’ progress during the week, it fills me with such joy to see the growth in each student involved. Registration is open for this program and would make a nice Holiday gift for your student with an interest in Musical Theatre or a passion for it. You can find more information at www.cityoperahouse.org/tiftt
We welcome any and all to come enjoy some of these favorites of ours. Find passion, joy and humanity!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.