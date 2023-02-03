In my 30-plus years in the performing arts world, the majority of it has been “front of house” operations, but for the technical side — “back of house,” BOH or backstage — it has taken all of those 30-plus years to make sense of the differences in theater lingo.
You see, I don’t spend a lot of time backstage or on stage, (trust me, you don’t want my talents on stage). We have a technical director for that.
Often, when I’m onstage for one reason or another and someone with the setup crew says something, it takes me a minute to register.
Did you know that the apron is not something you wear when cooking? It’s the section of the stage in front of the proscenium opening (the frame the audience sees the stage through).
Blackout is not loss of power as one would think, but it’s when the stage goes dark or lights are fading to dark.
A call is not a phone call for someone, and there are many types of them. A call is a working session — rehearsal call, photo call, band call or light focus call. A call sheet is the schedule of calls for the week for artists and crew. Company call is for full cast and crew to be on site. Curtain call is acknowledgement of applause/end of performance, actors’ bows. Color call are the lighting gels required for the lighting rig. Final call is the 30-35-minute mark before the performance time, and the latest time the cast and crew should be in the theater.
A gondola is not something you ride in the canals of Venice, but a large case on wheels that holds costumes, wigs, etc. I’ve seen the following in most backstages I’ve been in.
Enjoy!
Now that the show is over, we bring out the ghost light and house staff goes home, only to return tomorrow and do it all over again. FYI, a ghost light is a tall light.pole on wheels that is commonly placed center-stage after the strike is over. The purpose is to keep anyone from walking onto a dark stage, and keep the ghosts at bay, or so they say.
At City Opera House, we take great pride in bringing quality entertainment to the community. Look for the Interlochen Center for the Arts Singer/Songwriters Series 3rd Annual on Feb. 3 and Boston Brass on Feb. 21. Also we host a John Prine Tribute on Feb. 17 and Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy on March 9.
Please take some time to check our website www.cityoperahouse.org and see what’s coming up.
