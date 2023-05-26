As I’m looking to retirement this summer and my time here at the City Opera House winds down, I’m going to break one of my long-standing rules and share what the 2023-2024 Performing Arts Season entails before it goes on sale mid-June.
We have a very diverse selection of shows for your entertainment. The season begins where Rock meets Bach. Born out of the practice rooms of the top conservatories, TAKE3 lives at the intersection where pop, rock and classical fusion collide.
Along that same line enjoy a Detroit pianist BLKBOK (Charles Wilson, III) who grew up in a music-filled house and by the time he was eight, BLKBOK was an acclaimed piano prodigy, winning statewide accolades and college-level competitions. It’s no coincidence that Charles chose the name BLKBOK, which echoes that of one of the greatest pianists and composers of all time. The tag is also an apt reflection of the elements that have contributed to the artist’s identity and symbolizes his colorful journey from pop and hip-hop culture to his critically acclaimed, neo-classical debut album Black Book, and various mixtape projects and collaborations. BLKBOK’s live, high-energy performance is culturally reflective and seeks to entertain with a live piano based performance like none you have ever seen before.
We will celebrate “A Jazz Tribute to 100 years of Disney: When you Wish Upon a Star.” The show will be performed by the newly created house band, The National Jazz Museum in Harlem. The National Jazz Museum in Harlem is a Smithsonian-affiliated museum, led by Artistic Directors Jon Batiste and Christian McBride. Their goal is to preserve, promote and present jazz by inspiring knowledge, appreciation, and the celebration of jazz locally, nationally and internationally. Pianist Sean Mason will be the music director of the five-piece band and, along with two wonderful singers and storytellers, will bring these famous songs to life.
Comedian Lewis Black’s “Off The Rails Tour” will be here in mid-November. Always a fun show.
For the younger audience, Pete the Cat returns for two shows, Thanksgiving weekend. He’s off to Hollywood for a big adventure.
Interlochen Center for the Arts very talented students will return with their annual “Singer/Songwriters Series” as well and their Musical Theatre, Chamber Musical, and Spoken Word Showcases.
The Broadway Tenors will bring the “Holiday- Tis the Season.” The renowned singers enchant with special medleys written just for them. The songs include “Silent Night,” “Joy to the World,” “Chanukah Oh Chanukah,” “White Christmas,” “Oh Holy Night,” and “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” to name a few.
St. Patrick’s week would not be complete without some type of celebration, The Step Crew (think baby Chieftains) boasts three, world-class fiddlers backed by an amazing five-piece ensemble comprised of some of the most talented and respected musicians in the Celtic music scene today and three styles of dance forms. There’s nothing quite like seeing it live.
Artrageous is a troupe of misfit artists, singers, dancers and musicians who started as friends doing street theatre in Vancouver. Art, music, theater, singing, dancing, audience interaction… all on one stage. All done as a team of friends seeing the world and sharing a love of the arts.
Rounding out the season will be the every other year return of NPR’s The Moth. Broadway Bound bus trips to Wharton Center in E. Lansing will be going on three trips to see “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Funny Girl” and “Six: The Musical.”
Our hope is that you attend many of these intriguing events at your City Opera House. See you soon!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.