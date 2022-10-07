City Opera House is embarking on a very busy month of October and early November.
October and April are by far the busiest months here. We work hard to find some great shows for this community’s entertainment and hope you find something of interest noted below.
We had hoped to start off the fall season with the 10th anniversary of Voca People, a truly unique acapella event that first performed here in February of 2013 to a sold-out house. This group hails from Israel and recently decided to cancel the tour because of the extremely high costs of traveling. Refunds have already gone out. Hopefully we can re-book them in the future.
On Oct 20 at 7:30 p.m. we host the Interlochen Arts Academy Musical Theater Review. Two ICA alumni — Alexandra Silber who has gone off to be in “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Wicked,” along with Sydney James Harcourt who has been in “Hamilton” and the “Girl from the North Country” — will join ICA’s musical theater students for a fast-paced revue that spans Golden-Age classics to contemporary hits.
On Oct 21 at 8 p.m., Ryan Whyte Maloney returns to Traverse City with his band, and opener Brian James Schram, for a benefit for City Opera House.
Not to be missed; Oct 22 at 8 p.m., we have B.J. Leiderman and Kenny White. B. J. is the man behind numerous National Public Radio jingles — live “Morning Edition,” “Weekend Edition,” “Car Talk,” “Marketplace,” “Science Friday” and “Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me.” Kenny toured with Linda Ronstadt and became a fixture in the NYC studio scene working with the likes of Gladys Knight, Mavis Staples and Aaron Neville, to name a few. This promises to be a wonderful show.
On Oct 29, we have two shows of “The Lightning Thief-TYA Edition,” adapted from the book “The Lightning Thief” by Rick Riordan. This show is geared towards young students and about an hour in length. Percy Jackson is about to be kicked out of boarding school. Again. And that’s the least of his troubles. Lately, mythological monsters and the gods of Mount Olympus seem to be walking straight out of the pages of Percy’s Greek mythology textbook and into his life. Worse, he’s angered a few of them. Zeus’s master lightning bolt has been stolen, and Percy is the prime suspect. Now Percy has 10 days to find and return Zeus’s stolen property and bring peace to a warring Mount Olympus. But to succeed on his quest, Percy will have to do more than catch the true thief. He must come to terms with the father who abandoned him; solve the riddle of the Oracle, which warns him of betrayal by a friend; and unravel a treachery more powerful than the gods themselves.
On Nov. 11 at 8 p.m., Interlochen Arts Academy returns with the finest jazz musicians. Enjoy a diverse program of jazz standards and contemporary charts composed or arranged for small ensembles. On Dec. 3 at 8 p.m., City Opera House will host its 7th annual gala — “Broadway on Front: White Christmas.” Join us for an evening of musical tunes from “White Christmas” and other holiday tunes by Broadway professionals. The event includes the show, a live auction with great music and so much fun. Tickets will be on sale soon.
Yes indeed, October and the fall is a very busy time of Opera House shows and rentals. Check out www.cityoperahouse.org to see all upcoming events. Make this the year of trying something new or different, you may be surprised. We are here for you!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.