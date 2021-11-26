As you may know, the City Opera House Heritage Association is the nonprofit 501©3 associated with City Opera House. While the building was gifted to the City of Traverse City many long years ago, we are the fortunate group that stewards this downtown gem by bringing national touring acts, arts education opportunities for our youth and continues to be the host home for a variety of community events.
We strive to continue to promote and nurture City Opera House as a regional hub for connecting people to the arts and each other and continue the tradition of serving as a community gathering space as the original founders intended.
Much like owning a home or business, physical space needs constant improvements, work, updates and with all this comes a price tag.
In the past eight years, we quietly raised enough funds to add equity approved dressing rooms for touring artists to attract big name shows and completed the third floor, adding restrooms and another rental space on the third floor called the Overture Room.
These improvements have made a difference to artists, rental events and patrons attending events at the venue, but our work is not complete.
The City Opera House has been silently working behind the scenes on a $3 million dollar capital campaign since 2018.
This campaign is all encompassing and offers areas of interest for many. Over the course of the next week you should be hearing more about this endeavor.
As we publicly announce this campaign, we have raised just over $2.6 million and completed replacing the freestanding chairs and are in the process of obtaining our own in-house sound system.
The city owns the building and does their part, the COHHA is doing their part, please join us to assure that your City Opera House will deliver 21st century value to our community: Beyond Tomorrow!
This new campaign encompasses the following:
- Expanding Arts Education: Allow COH to design and bring more opportunities for lifelong learning to the community in addition to our existing programs. We have other programs we would like to begin, along with securing funding to provide more masterclasses with the artists that perform here for all ages.
- Enhance Performance Opportunities: Enable the addition of more family programming and to add sensory friendly programming for the autism spectrum. This would also provide funds to occasionally be able to pay a little more for those exceptional artists our current budget does not cover, while keeping ticket pricing affordable for all.
- Upgrades for patrons and technology: With two major projects completed we still need to raise funding for other major projects on our list, including replacing the worn carpeting, refreshing the interior painting, replacing lighting instruments and covering emergency needs into the future.
- Fund Operations: When designing this campaign we intentionally added in our annual fundraising revenue into our budget. The increase in funding will help stabilize finances, provide working capital as needed and build an expanded donor base for the future.
- Secure the future: Funds raised for this would be invested into a board designated fund. Funds would take board approval to utilize. Possibilities would include funding new initiatives, or funnel into capital needs as needed.
City Opera House strives to present affordable, community-centered performances and educational opportunities to unite people with the arts and each other, while preserving and sustaining the City Opera House as a historic treasure, a useful, modern gathering place and a premiere performance venue.
