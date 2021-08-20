Yeah! We are open and welcoming patrons. After two successful shows of comedian Tim Allen, we are moving onto one of our favorite times of the year. Read on.
It starts with a simple feeling; a toe tap, a head nod, a smile. Then it swells into a wave of sensations; a sense of connectedness, awe, belonging, and inspiration. That is the power of the performing arts. At City Opera House, we seek to connect the community to the performing arts because we know the stage makes a difference in people’s lives.
One critical component of an arts nonprofit like ours is education. We believe we have a responsibility to create opportunities for young learners to engage in the performing arts, both as theater guests and as performers, and to share the gifts we have as an organization with future generations. After all, they will become the next Broadway stars, musicians, actors, theatregoers, nonprofit leaders, donors, and champions of the arts.
One of the arts education programs the City Opera House is proud to be able to offer in the region is Take It From The Top (TIFTT), which connects students interested in learning more about music, dance and theater with working Broadway professionals. These Broadway stars help students learn everything from tips for hitting the right note, to how to land an audition, to skills for how to build your passion into a career; lessons which go well beyond the theater walls.
The five-day program is designed to help students new to the stage gain confidence and come out of their shells. It also helps those who are more experienced make connections in the business and gain mentors who are working performers on Broadway. Having the opportunity to learn from someone who has been there and who has succeeded in an industry that is both very challenging and incredibly rewarding is something special the City Opera House is able to offer to families in our region and beyond.
As one parent wrote after her son participated in TIFTT, “The camp changed my son. It wasn’t that he couldn’t relate to people, it was just that he hadn’t found the ones who speak his language. Thank you for teaching my son to be confident. Thank you for giving him the space to be unapologetically himself. Thank you for introducing him to his people.”
When students have the chance to participate in the arts, they often find home, their people, their voice, and for some, a professional career path.
You are invited to come and enjoy the fruits of the labor of this year’s Take It From The Top participants at their showcase performance, which takes place tonight at the City Opera House (106 E. Front St.). The show begins at 6 p.m. and is free to attend. We hope to see you there.
It takes a mix of grants, donors and sponsors to make arts education programs like TIFTT available to students each year. We are so very grateful to every organization and individual who gives of their time, talents, and treasure to make these programs possible.
The stage makes a difference. Locally, our engaged and supportive community is what keeps our stage from going dark, and in the process allows the spotlight to shine exactly where it should — on our children.
