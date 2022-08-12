After a lot of hard work by dedicated community volunteers, board members and staff, and through the generous support of a long list of individual donors, foundations and sponsors, including many of this newspaper’s readers, those were the words that Andrew Shotwell, co-chair of “Beyond Community: The Campaign For Your City Opera House,” had for the attendees of the free community concert we hosted on June 30.
“It takes community to build community.”
The concert, called “In Gratitude,” was our way of extending our thanks and his words captured the spirit of togetherness the campaign fostered in lovers of the performing arts and stewards of the community’s history. It also captured the feeling in the room as local performers Seth Bernard, A.S. Lutes, and Miriam Picó and Ryan Younce took the stage to bring us singalongs, dueling guitars, and an evening of just great music.
Further, it speaks to the benefit to our community when we join our efforts together to get things done. In the words of the campaign’s other co-chair Wendy Nienhouse, “The arts deliver connection, inspiration and comfort. We’ve experienced this through both joyful and difficult times and we know the arts have the power to help us both heal and grow.”
That is why in 2018, we embarked on an ambitious goal to raise $3 million dollars — and continued to work toward that goal, even during a pandemic — to support arts education programs, make necessary improvements to the 130-year-old gathering space, and to ensure operations continue into the future.
We reached over 98 percent of our target by the scheduled end of the campaign and the momentum hasn’t stopped. The campaign continues to receive contributions, allowing us to say with confidence that the goal has been met and the campaign has been a big success.
In fact, as a result, we now have new floor chairs and an upgraded sound system, offering enhanced performance-going experiences to patrons and improved amenities for facility users. We also have resources to provide social service groups with opportunities for their clients to experience a performance and scholarship funds so that youth who otherwise might not be able to participate in Take It From The Top, offered Aug. 15-19, have the chance to learn from some of Broadway’s best.
There are many people to thank for this success, including Richard and Diana Milock, Bill and Susie Janis, Leith and Gloria Butler, Steve and Sheri Constantin, Ira and Anne Kreft, Dr. Richard and Susan Bingham, MSU Federal Credit Union, the Schmuckal Foundation, the Oleson Foundation, the Les and Anne Biederman Foundation and many more.
We must also acknowledge the visionaries and generations of supporters who came before us and laid the foundation for our success today. Without people continuing to work together year after year toward a common goal, community institutions cannot be built. We extend a profound thank-you to those who rolled up their sleeves and made City Opera House the sparkling gem it is today. We look to their legacy as inspiration for what might be achieved in the next era.
Now, we invite you to come see us in action by getting out to a show. There is still time to catch the Michigan premiere of the play, “Tuesdays with Morrie,” and we have a full season of events lined up, including musical performances from a wide variety of genres, a series featuring Interlochen Arts Academy students, children’s shows, and performances that will be fun for the whole family. Visit cityoperahouse.org to learn more.
It takes community to build community, and with your ongoing support, this is only the opening act.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.