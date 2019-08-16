TRAVERSE CITY — As the dog days of summer dwindle down, Craig Hadley’s professional life is a flurry of activity.
Hadley takes over as the new executive director of Northwestern Michigan College’s Dennos Museum Center on Sept. 4. Before that he wraps a nearly eight-year career at DePauw University on Aug. 21, closes a few days later on his family’s new home in Traverse City, a few miles south of the NMC campus, and tries to sell their current home near DePauw in Greencastle, Indiana.
Whew.
To prepare for his next career move, Hadley has been working with existing Dennos staff and reviewing documents by email to ensure a smooth transition.
“ ... So I can just get started when I get up there,” the 35-year-old Hadley said.
Hadley will succeed Gene Jenneman, who retired on June 8 after leading the museum since it opened in July of 1991. Hadley said taking over for Jenneman is a big task.
“I think he left a lasting impression,” Hadley said. “I don’t think anyone would argue with that.”
Hadley said he’s also stepping into a position with tremendous advantages because because of Jenneman, including an “ambitious performance schedule” at the museum’s Milliken Auditorium that has been built out for several years.
“He’s been in that role for (nearly 30 years),” Hadley said. “But with the foundation that he laid, Gene really left what many directors would term as a dream transition.”
Hadley added the new post at NMC coupled with president Tim Nelson retiring in December provides “the perfect opportunity” to reflect on where the Dennos Museum Center is now and the direction for the next 5-10 years.
Marguerite Cotto, the vice president for lifelong and professional learning at NMC, chaired the search committee that hired Hadley. She agreed the work that Jenneman did in his decades at Dennos will set up the new executive director for success.
“He has fresh depth that can build on everything Gene Jenneman built through the Dennos Museum,” Cotto said. “It’s really about taking advantage of an incredible body of work and then moving forward. That really is the best of both worlds.”
Cotto said Hadley’s work duality gave him the edge in the process to fill the position. Of the more than 40 applicants, the committee reviewed 25 and brought four finalists to campus for interviews.
Cotto said Hadley’s diversity made the difference.
“He was a blend of collection management and development — which is a big part of the museum — and he has the experience in strategic planning and financial management.”
Hadley said the job offered all of the things he sought.
“I was looking for new opportunities, new challenges,” he said. “I finished curating a few projects here and walked the museum through accreditation.
“Traverse City has a blend of all the things I was looking for: A strong community, core programming, a significant collection and a small to medium operation.”
Hadley said the Richard E. Peeler Art Center has about half of the exhibit space as Dennos, but the DePauw facility has about 1,000 more objects in its collection. He said Dennos features more than double the full-time staff.
“Size-wise it’s right about the same,” Hadley said, adding that it fits well with his hands-on approach. “It’s in sync with the size of the operation I’ve been working in.”
Besides his position, Hadley held the rank of assistant professor at DePauw since 2015. Hadley said one of his goals is to integrate the Dennos Museum more into the academic world at NMC.
“That bridge has yet to be built and that opportunity fully explored,” he said.
Cotto said “expanding the connectivity between the students and the opportunities at the Dennos” and strengthening the bond between the faculty and museum programs was one of the biggest charges of the search committee.
Despite the difference in real estate prices between central Indiana and the resort area of northern Michigan, Hadley said he and his family are looking forward to the move. He said his son has an interest in marine biology and is “so excited to be near the water,” even though freshwater and saltwater aquatic life are different.
“We’re excited,” Hadley said. “I’d love to start right away.”
