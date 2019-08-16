Booking a concert series is a lot like baking your favorite dish for a dinner party, but without a recipe. You have some idea of the ingredients and steps involved based on previous experience, but each time your measurements vary and you use a different brand of oil or flour. Sometimes you even substitute cranberries for cherries and hope it all works out.
With each concert season at the Dennos Museum Center, we try to work with past successes while looking to the future and taking a few risks where appropriate. We know our audience enjoys genres like blues, folk and Celtic music. We also know that, as with all music lovers, our audience enjoys discovering a new favorite performer. It’s all a balancing act to get the right recipe, informed by ticket sales, audience surveys, staff and volunteer input, scheduling and budget.
We work hard to present top-notch, culturally diverse performances that make for a great night out for everyone. On top of that, we almost always offer the opportunity to meet with artists after the show to have a CD signed and take a selfie.
This season we present 10 great shows from October through May, including a mix of Americana, folk, blues, Celtic, world music and comedy. Our fall lineup includes newcomers like Damn Tall Buildings, Selwyn Birchwood, The Harmaleighs, and Che Apalache, along with seasonal favorite Irish Christmas in America. The second half of the season starts off with Second City comedy and ends with Loudon Wainwright III. In between are first-time Milliken stage performers Khalif Walter and Nive and the Deer Children, along with a return performance from Mystical Arts of Tibet.
Ticket information is available on our website. The Harmaleighs is presented in collaboration with Interlochen Center for the Arts, and tickets are available on their website.
If you have school-age children, be sure to let their teachers know about morning educational performances from Che Apalache, Khalif Walter, Nive and the Deer Children, and Mystical Arts of Tibet. These programs combine music and discussion covering the US, Central and South America, Greenland and Tibet. What better way to introduce today’s youth to our global society than through song and dance.
As many of you may know, this season will mark the first time that founding director Eugene Jenneman will not be present on stage to welcome you to each performance. In fact, he charged me with the responsibility to set the lineup and serve as the primary contact for all agents and performers. I can assure you that while the menu of performers may seem unfamiliar, each act will be your new favorite by the end of the show.
In the spirit of the exciting changes happening here, we are also making available a limited-edition letterpress poster created by local artist Clay Maas. This colorful, hand-made poster will only be available during the Dennos Concert Series, with a limited run to promote the ongoing collection of poster art. This will hopefully be the first of many season posters to come, so be sure to purchase one at a concert this fall.
I welcome you to take advantage of our concert experience this season, and encourage you to bring your friends and family. To put it another way — the table is set and the guests are soon to arrive. I hope you enjoy the meal we have prepared.
Bon appétit!
