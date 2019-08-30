TRAVERSE CITY — The stars align for the 12th season of SwingShift and the Stars; dance-off and lip sync competition.
The live event showcases a “star” and their instructor-dance partners as the pairs perform at the City Opera House to raise funds and awareness for their nonprofit with support from a business sponsor. This season eight nonprofits will participate in the event over four nights from September through December.
“It’s an exceptionally enthusiastic group,” said Judy Harrison, event founder and president of Community Impact Partners, the event’s organizing force. “They’re passionate about the organization they’re dancing for and they’re stepping out of their comfort zone.”
A lip sync competition added to the live event last season returns this fall.
“It was such an amazing hit — so much fun and creative that we kept it,” Harrison said. “It adds a whole new element.”
SwingShift and the Stars has aided more than 100 nonprofits in raising a total of $3.5 million since it was founded in 2008.
Single MOMMs dance and lip sync star Ashley Nugent, instructor Kellen Blackburn and sponsor Espresso Bay look to SwingShift to help nonprofit Single MOMMS expand its services to 1,500 mothers and families.
The organization, which currently fosters hope, healing and confidence in 600 single mom families living in the Grand Traverse area, aims to raise $72,000.
“SwingShift provides a beautiful platform for awareness,” said organization founder/CEO Jennifer Finnegan Pool. “So much of our work is behind closed doors because of the sensitivity of issues.”
The team brings a strong background to the stage. Nugent is a Benzie County music teacher whose performing experience includes professional theater, while Blackburn comes from a family of dancers and is president of TC Swing Club.
“I’m in it to serve the single moms,” Nugent said. “I didn’t know it would be in such a fun way.”
Professional dance choreographers Mel and Nancy Kiogima design each couple’s routine. Nugent expects she and Blackburn to rehearse their waltz several times a week to prepare for their Sept. 20 performance.
Nonprofit Norte Youth Cycling teams with physical therapist and owner of Superior Physical Therapy Andrew Gorecki and his wife, Erin, a marketing specialist doubling as dance instructor, in the dance portion of the competition. Norte co-founder and executive director Ty Schmidt steps out of his comfort zone to take to the stage on Dec. 13 to compete in the lip sync event.
“I lip-synced once in summer camp in fifth grade,” Schmidt said. “It was nerve wrecking then and nerve wrecking now. But I’m glad to do it for Norte.”
Norte is a bike-centric, youth-focused organization that advocates building more bike-friendly and better connected communities. It hopes for help through the competition in meeting it’s $100,000 fundraising goal in support of its Big Orange Promise campaign. Funds will allow Norte to impact a greater number of youths by expanding programming to surrounding communities, such as Elk Rapids and Kalkaska.
Harrison expects to fill 500 City Opera House seats for each of the four performance evenings.
“City Opera House is a wonderful venue for these events,” Harrison said. “It’s fun and educational under the Opera House roof — a perfect venue for an intimate feeling in a community icon.”
Performances take place at 7 p.m. Sept. 20, Nov. 15, Oct. 18 and Dec. 13. Tickets are $30 and sales and sponsorships cover event costs.
Audiences receive an envelope upon admission. A minimum donation of $10 allows them to cast a vote for their favorite performance. Donations go directly to the performers’ nonprofit.
For tickets or more information contact cityoperahouse.org or business partners.
