Whether you date Crooked Tree Arts Center’s beginnings to 1951 with the launch of the Northwest Michigan Artists’ and Craftsmans’ Guild in Traverse City, or to 1971, when it first took shape under the Crooked Tree name in Petoskey, an appreciation for mid-century style is in our DNA.
Past events have included sold-out lectures on Michigan’s modern architecture, a 1960s themed art exhibition and fashion show, and even a plein air painting competition featuring houses, buildings and cars from the era.
Our affinity for the mid-century is inspired in large part by the architectural design of the eastern side of our building in Traverse City, the former city library on Sixth Street.
The structure is a dichotomy of styles. The west half of the building is a stately Carnegie library, built in the neo-Classical style of the early 1900s by philanthropist Andrew Carnegie.
In 1966, the city expanded the library and commissioned one of Traverse City’s most prolific architects, Gordon Cornwell.
The eastern “Cornwell Addition” is a prime example of mid-century modern architecture, with its iconic flat “floating” roof, open floor plan, and glass walls.
With galleries in both sides of the building, Crooked Tree Arts Center is able to plan art exhibitions that leverage the two very different spaces.
This autumn in the mid-century Cornwell gallery, CTAC presents “Lustron Stories: Americans at Home,” a collection of work by photographer Charles Mintz.
From 1948-1950, the Lustron Corporation of Columbus, Ohio manufactured porcelain-baked, enamel-coated, steel houses that were shipped as kits and then assembled on site by local contractors.
At just over 1,000 square feet, these modest homes were erected primarily in the Midwest and aimed to solve the housing shortage of the post-World War II boom years. Lustron homes embodied the modernist ideal of using industrial methods to democratize affordable, quality dwellings.
Mintz’s Lustron Stories photographs — several of which are included in the permanent collection of the Smithsonian Museum of American History — tell the stories of the people living in these homes today.
The work blends the personal with the historical, and is a conversation about American life since 1950.
Of interest to note, the white frames seen in the exhibition are made from the same material as the Lustron homes themselves.
Shannon Thomas Perich, associate curator of the Smithsonian’s photographic history collection, writes that the repeated structures and components of the factory-built houses “reinforce how even when given the same formula, Americans will make it their own.”
Lustron Stories is not the only way CTAC is highlighting mid-century modern architecture this fall.
Docomomo US, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the documentation and preservation of the Modern movement, has included the Cornwell addition in its new self-guided driving tour “Eat, Drink, Stay and Play in Michigan Modern Style.”
Other local tour stops include Round’s Restaurant, the Fine Arts Building at Northwestern Michigan College, and the Alden B. Dow designed domed classrooms at Interlochen Center for the Arts.
More information about the driving tour and Lustron Stories is available online at crookedtree.org/midmod.
