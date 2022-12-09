As we approach the holiday season, all of us at Crooked Tree Arts Center want to wish you and your family a happy holiday. It is likely that you have a favorite memory or tradition, whether it is the walks in the woods with the snow drifting softly or gathering around a table sharing a meal. Like you, after seven years in Traverse City, we too are settling into our own rhythm and traditions. We wrapped up our annual Merry Marketplace last week, filling our galleries with artists and patrons. This event always sets the mood for the holidays, with music and laughter as people gather to shop from our many talented artists.
With Merry Marketplace behind us, we quiet down these next few weeks to focus our attention on the gallery spaces. Our team is working hard behind the scenes to prepare for the upcoming exhibit schedule as we move walls, patch and paint. After reviewing the gallery spaces with fresh eyes and new perspectives we are about to embark on our most ambitious exhibit schedule to date, featuring 18 exhibits.
We are kicking off the 2023 exhibit schedule featuring local artists, Justin Shull, Dorothy Anderson Grow and members of the Traverse Area Camera Club.
In his solo exhibition Occupied Spaces, Michigan artist and painter Justin Shull presents a series of personal meditations on the environments that we shape and inhabit, and he invites us to consider how these environments shape us in return. Though the subjects vary within the works, they all reflect on the notion of presence. From “suburban alley” to “fiery volcano,” each piece embraces a spirit of celebration and curiosity, asking us to pause and contemplate our relationship with the natural world, our built environment, and ourselves.
For the past 20 years Dorothy Anderson Grow has been concentrating on intaglio prints. As a printmaker, she initially focused on two-dimensional framed prints, hand-pulled on her etching press. In the past few years, she has been experimenting with unframed relief and three-dimensional works derived from the two-dimensional pieces. Her solo show, “Entangled: Paper Sculptures from Etching Prints,” presents a body of works that provokes a new visual narrative when viewed in combination.
Each year, the Traverse Area Camera Club hosts a photography competition for club members. Photographs are peer-reviewed at novice, intermediate, advanced, and master levels. This exhibition highlights 2022’s award-winning works in each level.
Everyone is invited to join us for an opening reception Jan. 13, from 5:30-7 p.m. to meet the artists. You’ll have another opportunity to meet the artists for a talk at our Coffee@Ten lecture series. Justin Shull will be in the gallery on Jan. 20, and Dorothy Anderson Grow will be in the gallery Feb. 10. These exhibits will be on view through Feb. 18.
While we don’t actually hibernate in the winter months, we do tend to preserve our resources. It is also a time to reflect in the quiet. So this winter, when the days are short and bleak, I challenge you to sum up the energy and come visit Crooked Tree. Whether it is a stroll through the galleries or a class to connect with your artistic aspirations, we believe that we have something that will help brighten your day.
Wander through the galleries to experience the vibrant colors in Justin Shull or Dorothy Anderson Grow’s art or the breathtaking photographs from the Traverse Area Camera Club. Bring your preschooler to drop-in art and share a cup of coffee with a fellow parent.
Drop in the second Saturday of the month for a free art activity for all ages. Or perhaps you simply want to sit and catch up with a friend in the Cornwell Gallery. Whatever your reason, you are always welcome to visit Crooked Tree Arts Center.
For more information about the upcoming exhibits, lecture series, classes, workshops and free drop in art activities visit our website crookedtree.org/traversecity
